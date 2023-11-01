'I definitely think he'll be a seven-furlong type next year' - Take Me To Church gets off the mark in gutsy fashion

Take Me To Church got off the mark at the fourth attempt in the 6f auction maiden, showing an excellent attitude to prevail by three-quarters of a length under Ronan Whelan for trainer Jack Davison.

The Churchill colt shaped with plenty of promise when runner-up to Goal Exceeded at Naas last month on soft ground and appreciated the surface at Dundalk, breaking briskly from stall nine and going to the front after a furlong. That lead was never relinquished as the 11-10 favourite proved game up the straight to fend off the challenge of Anvika.

Speaking to Racing TV, Davison said: "He's done his job now, so we might put him away for the winter. We might look to sell him to the Middle East.

"You have options with a horse like him. He's ground-versatile and can go six or seven furlongs and he might even stretch out to a mile around a bend. I definitely think he'll be a seven-furlong type next year."

Perfect Storm for Flynn

Jamie Flynn's sole representative Storm Eric struck again in the 7f handicap, battling valiantly to score by a short head from fellow joint-favourite International Lady.

The four-year-old, the only horse in training at Flynn's Dublin yard, scored over course and distance in April.

Speaking to Racing TV, Flynn said: "He works on his own at the beach and I use Jim Dreaper's gallops as well. I tip away and do it for the craic. It's great to get a day like this. He loves it here, so we'll keep coming. I have his half-sister broken and riding away, so hopefully she can win a couple of races."

Read these next:

Gerri Colombe's return on hold as heavy rain forces Down Royal to postpone Champion Chase meeting



Progressive Cover Up seals double as Kieran Shoemark enjoys more success for red-hot Gosden team

Fakenham forced to abandon Wednesday card due to safety concerns after horse slips rounding bend

Do you want £400+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.