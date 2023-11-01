'I definitely think he'll be a seven-furlong type next year' - Take Me To Church gets off the mark in gutsy fashion
- 1st13Greenfinchfav5/2
- 2nd2Cameo Performance13/2
- 3rd14Ojw Legacy16/1
Take Me To Church got off the mark at the fourth attempt in the 6f auction maiden, showing an excellent attitude to prevail by three-quarters of a length under Ronan Whelan for trainer Jack Davison.
The Churchill colt shaped with plenty of promise when runner-up to Goal Exceeded at Naas last month on soft ground and appreciated the surface at Dundalk, breaking briskly from stall nine and going to the front after a furlong. That lead was never relinquished as the 11-10 favourite proved game up the straight to fend off the challenge of Anvika.
Speaking to Racing TV, Davison said: "He's done his job now, so we might put him away for the winter. We might look to sell him to the Middle East.
"You have options with a horse like him. He's ground-versatile and can go six or seven furlongs and he might even stretch out to a mile around a bend. I definitely think he'll be a seven-furlong type next year."
Perfect Storm for Flynn
Jamie Flynn's sole representative Storm Eric struck again in the 7f handicap, battling valiantly to score by a short head from fellow joint-favourite International Lady.
The four-year-old, the only horse in training at Flynn's Dublin yard, scored over course and distance in April.
Speaking to Racing TV, Flynn said: "He works on his own at the beach and I use Jim Dreaper's gallops as well. I tip away and do it for the craic. It's great to get a day like this. He loves it here, so we'll keep coming. I have his half-sister broken and riding away, so hopefully she can win a couple of races."
Read these next:
Gerri Colombe's return on hold as heavy rain forces Down Royal to postpone Champion Chase meeting
Progressive Cover Up seals double as Kieran Shoemark enjoys more success for red-hot Gosden team
Fakenham forced to abandon Wednesday card due to safety concerns after horse slips rounding bend
Do you want £400+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.
Published on 1 November 2023inReports
Last updated 17:49, 1 November 2023
- Lingfield: progressive Cover Up seals double as Kieran Shoemark enjoys more success for red-hot Gosden team
- Fakenham forced to abandon Wednesday card due to safety concerns after horse slips rounding bend
- Chepstow: 'He has a nice engine and is a lovely type' - Captain Bellamy impresses on bumper debut for Paul Nicholls
- Curragh: 'I'll have to keep my name in the hat for the ride!' - Mullins thinks Helvic Dream could be a Supreme horse
- Catterick: globetrotting Rossa Ryan pops into Catterick for a winner before heading to California
- Lingfield: progressive Cover Up seals double as Kieran Shoemark enjoys more success for red-hot Gosden team
- Fakenham forced to abandon Wednesday card due to safety concerns after horse slips rounding bend
- Chepstow: 'He has a nice engine and is a lovely type' - Captain Bellamy impresses on bumper debut for Paul Nicholls
- Curragh: 'I'll have to keep my name in the hat for the ride!' - Mullins thinks Helvic Dream could be a Supreme horse
- Catterick: globetrotting Rossa Ryan pops into Catterick for a winner before heading to California