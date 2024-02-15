'I couldn't understand the price' - handicapper wins for second time in 17 days for four-horse trainer
- 1st5Al Suil Eile14/1
- 2nd4Devasboy11/2
- 3rd11Big Narstie9/1
Today's Offers8
Today's Offers7
Exclusive new customer sign up offers
Al Suil Eile struck at double-figure odds at his local track for the second time in 17 days – to the shock of four-horse trainer Shaun Harris, who thought he was a good thing.
A 22-1 winner here in late January, he followed up at 14-1 under Laura Pearson in the mile handicap at this replacement fixture. Harris said: "I couldn't understand the price as we thought this was a penalty kick. He was entered at Wolverhampton, but this extra meeting came on and it was perfect for him. It felt like a gift, really.
"He'll come back to Southwell for a 0-70 on the Sunday night card [March 10]. It's treble the prize-money and it's the same sort of race."
Harris, who trains just 25 minutes away from the course, also won a chase here with Ali Star Bert a fortnight ago and said: "We have just four in training. It's my own choice. I've had 40 horses and I never made it pay. I have four and I don't make it pay, but I'm no worse off. I do a lot of it myself, with part-time staff.
"The horses are turned out 12 hours a day. They enjoy themselves and repay us by running well."
Thumbs up for IJF
Frederick Larson was quick to credit the Injured Jockeys Fund after riding his first winner back from injury on Billyjoh in the feature 6f handicap.
"I want to say thanks to the lads at the IJF at Peter O'Sullevan House," he said on Sky Sports Racing. "They got me back quicker than anyone said I would be back, they really support the lads in the weighing room."
Read this next:
Cheltenham dream is alive for Springtime Promise after gutsy Grade 2 success
Do you want £700+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.
Published on 15 February 2024inReports
Last updated 16:28, 15 February 2024
- Sandown: 'All she wants to do is win races' - Cheltenham dream alive for Springtime Promise after gutsy Grade 2 success
- Fontwell: 'It's hard to put into words' - 19-year-old conditional jockey speechless after riding first winner
- Hereford: good day for Jonjo O'Neill as Soldierofthestorm completes across-the-card double
- Dundalk: Dylan Browne McMonagle takes the plaudits with dead-heat second leg of sparkling treble
- Lingfield: 'I heard Harry was off to a cattle market today so I hope he keeps doing that' - Sean Bowen reclaims title race lead
- Sandown: 'All she wants to do is win races' - Cheltenham dream alive for Springtime Promise after gutsy Grade 2 success
- Fontwell: 'It's hard to put into words' - 19-year-old conditional jockey speechless after riding first winner
- Hereford: good day for Jonjo O'Neill as Soldierofthestorm completes across-the-card double
- Dundalk: Dylan Browne McMonagle takes the plaudits with dead-heat second leg of sparkling treble
- Lingfield: 'I heard Harry was off to a cattle market today so I hope he keeps doing that' - Sean Bowen reclaims title race lead