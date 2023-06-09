'I couldn't sell him for a long time' - Mullinaree continues revival for Harris as he lands four-timer

Mullinaree continued the remarkable turnaround in his career when completing a four-timer with his most impressive success yet in the feature 2m4½f handicap hurdle.

The Milton Harris-trained seven-year-old did not win in his first five starts for the yard, but completed a Fontwell hat-trick last month and continued his winning spree with an effortless front-running success by four and three-quarter lengths under Bradley Harris.

"I remember I couldn't sell him for a long time," the winning trainer said. "He's a horse who worries a bit, but the hood has settled him down and he's getting better all of the time. He will jump a fence and make a lovely chaser.

"I was tempted to put him away after today, but I'm now looking at the programme book to see if it's worthwhile to keep him going a bit longer.

"He's a big, strong horse and his penalties are manageable. The big pot at Rasen [Summer Handicap Hurdle] is over two miles which is too short for him, but he will have a few options."

Flying winner

Teescomponentsfly continued Gillian Boanas's fine run of form with an unlikely fast-finishing success in the other 2m4½f handicap hurdle.

The 11-1 shot was around three lengths down at the final furlong pole, but flew home to win by a length and a quarter to take the trainer's strike-rate in the last fortnight to a red-hot 38 per cent.

Best behaviour

Gentleman Valley was reluctant to go to post beforehand but thrived once racing with an impressive victory in the 2m7f handicap hurdle.

