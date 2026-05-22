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Reportstoday
15:18 Bath

'I couldn’t pull him up' - Archie Watson unearths another smart juvenile for Royal Ascot

Archie Watson: sent out his third juvenile winner of the season
Archie Watson: 31 per cent strike-rate with his two-year-olds this seasonCredit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)
Play5 ran
15:18 BathFlat Turf
Distance: 5fClass: 4
  • 1st
    Silk
    1Flight Signal
    11/4
  • 2nd
    Silk
    2Jaan Ki Tukri
    fav4/7
  • 3rd
    Silk
    4Minkaas
    14/1
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Archie Watson unleashed another promising juvenile for this year when Flight Signal soared to victory in the 5f novice contest.

The Mehmas colt tracked the 4-7 favourite throughout before Hollie Doyle asked him to lengthen inside the final furlong and he readily pulled clear to score by three and a quarter lengths.

A £180,000 breeze-up purchase, he took the Lambourn trainer's strike-rate with juveniles this year to a fine 31 per cent.

Flight Signal's connections used this race as a springboard to bigger targets before, with Group performer Aesterius winning the contest two years ago, and he could now be aimed at loftier assignments.

The winning rider told Racing TV: "He's a nice horse, he has got a very speedy pedigree and he displayed that today, and he'll come on from it.

"He was a bit green early on, but he floated up into a nice position going after the favourite. He came alive underneath me between the two and the three-furlong marker and the further we went the better he was. I couldn't pull him up. He's done all his work on the bridle and it was just a question of what he found.

"James [Doyle] is unfortunately banned today, but he'll be on him at Ascot."

Riding High

Millie Wonnacott landed her second winner of the month when Toolatetonegotiate struck in the 5½f fillies’ handicap for trainer Daisy Hitchins.

The 29-year-old is enjoying her best month since September 2024 after steering the four-year-old to victory.

Read these next:

'Exceptional' Daryz books his ticket to Royal Ascot as Arc hero delights in the Prix Aga Khan IV 

'He loves this place' - Evocative Spark proves too electric for his rivals for fourth track success 

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15:18 BathPlay
Wiltshire And Bath Air Ambulance Raceday 15th July British EBF Novice Stakes (GBB Race)5 ran
  • 1st
    Silk
    1Flight Signal
    11/4
  • 2nd
    Silk
    2Jaan Ki Tukri
    fav4/7
  • 3rd
    Silk
    4Minkaas
    14/1
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