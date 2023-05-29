'I couldn't have dreamt of this' - emotions high as Ratoute Yutty strikes on swan song  

Ratoute Yutty signed off her racing career in style after she claimed victory on her final start in the 3m1f conditional handicap hurdle.

Connections decided before her run that the ten-year-old would be retired after an extensive career and her 11-length success under Lewis Stones was a fourth victory over hurdles, three of which have come at Huntingdon.

"It's just amazing, I couldn't have dreamt of this," trainer Caroline Fryer said.

"We decided before that this would be her last race, she's just so ground dependant and everything has to go right, so we thought because she's such a lovely horse we'll call it there.

"I made a mistake and forgot to declare the tongue-tie but we put cheekpieces on and maybe it's just made the difference. Whatever it is, she's done us proud."

The 8-1 shot, who is also part-owned by Fryer, was given a rousing welcome into the winner's enclosure for the last time by the bank holiday crowd but will not be departing from her trainer's Norfolk base any time soon.

"She's wonderful, I just adore her and she'll stay with me forever," Fryer added. "I'll take her hunting because she loves that, we'll do a little bit of everything. Whether we'll breed from her one day, who knows, but for now we'll just have fun.

"She got a massive cheer coming in today and it's very special. I'm quite emotional."

Hardy victory

Hardy Boy went one better after finishing second two days ago to strike in the 2m4f novice handicap chase and seal a double for Ben Pauling. The trainer also claimed the 2m½f handicap chase with Chess Player.

Read these next:





. Place 5 x £10 Sportsbook bets on any market at minimum odds of 2.0 (evens) and get money back as cash if it loses. Max refund per qualifying bet is £10 (up to £50 in total). Only deposits made via cards will be eligible for the promotion (Apple Pay excluded). T&Cs apply. Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.