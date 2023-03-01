'I couldn't be happier' - Greenall and Guerriero hit the half-century for the season

Concetto brought up a landmark for Oliver Greenall and Josh Guerriero as the pair reached 50 winners in their first season with a joint licence.

The six-year-old defied a 7lb rise for last month's chase debut success at Huntingdon by winning the 3m handicap chase decisively under in-form jockey Henry Brooke.

Already the best season at Stockton Hall Farm in Cheshire, where Greenall has trained for seven years, the stable has enjoyed a profitable campaign and managed to operate at a healthy 19 per cent strike-rate.

"It's really good and I couldn't be happier," said Greenall. "It's the first season we've had a clear run and they've kept running really well, which is fantastic. We don't have many horses who win novices so most of ours need handicapping, which normally nails your strike-rate, so it's been nice."

Concetto has taken to fences impressively and looks the type capable of winning more races.

"We thought he'd win over hurdles and then we schooled over fences and he absolutely flew them, so we cracked on over fences," added Greenall. "He's improved loads and the spring ground has helped him. I'm not sure what we'll do next, but we might go for a slightly nicer race."

Good day for McCain

Donald McCain enhanced his excellent record with hurdle newcomers at Musselburgh when VE Day made a successful jumps debut for the Owners Group syndicate.

A maiden on the Flat for Andrew Balding, VE Day gave McCain his seventh winner from 13 runners with such types with a slick display in the juvenile maiden under Brian Hughes.

The trainer registered a double courtesy of Cartonne's second course-and-distance victory in a row for jockey Theo Gillard in the novice handicap chase.

Fine ride

Sam Twiston-Davies produced a brilliant ride on Can't Stop Now after expertly reining his mount's early exuberance to make his long journey worthwhile with an all-the-way victory in the 1m7½f handicap hurdle.

