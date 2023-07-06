'I come from a coal-mining family not a racing one' - hard work pays off for Barnsley boy Lewis Chalkley as he rides first winner

Lewis Chalkley executed a perfect front-running ride to record his first winner on Refuge in the 5f apprentice handicap.

He was having just his fifth ride and, having gone within half a length of a breakthrough at Hamilton on Refuge's last run, Chalkley made no mistake to get him clear in front and deny favourite Muker. The apprentice, 21, was riding for his bosses Michael and David Easterby.

Chalkley told Racing TV: "They were all saying before there was no pace in the race so I thought I'd make it and it worked out. I could hear them coming but Refuge knows what he's doing and kept his head in front.

"I was born and raised in Barnsley. I come from a coal-mining family rather than a racing one and I was 17 when I first sat on a horse. I went to racing college and here I am now – a lot of hard work and dedication has paid off."

Dashwood delight

Queen Me went on to represent Kevin Ryan in the 1,000 Guineas after breaking her duck in the 6f maiden and the yard struck again in the race with Elinor Dashwood.

The 12-1 shot, who stepped up on her fourth at the track on her debut, showed resilience to hold off Royal Elysian by a head under Tom Eaves.

Ryan said: "She does everything easily at home but those horses tend to be the greenest when they come to the races.

"She jumped the gates well, there was nothing to lead but Tom felt she was always going to win. I think she'll be better in a better race."

Read these next:

'He looked very smart' - Alice Haynes eyes Group 2 for Power Mode after impressing on debut

'She's a nightmare to train but she's phenomenal to me' - Baby Jane completes surprise hat-trick

Subscribe today and get set for a sizzling summer of Flat racing with 50% off your first three months

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.