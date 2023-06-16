'I can't wait' - teenage sensation Billy Loughnane gears up for first Royal Ascot with double

Billy Loughnane revelled in the prospect of riding at Royal Ascot for the first time after the teenager recorded a double with victory in the last two races.

Loughnane, who was scoring for the 56th and 57th time this year, only took out his licence last season and has been jocked up on the Richard Hughes-trained Calling The Wind in the Ascot Stakes on Tuesday.

"Mr Hughes has got me up on one and I'm really looking forward to it now," Loughnane told Sky Sports Racing. "Hopefully we get a bit of luck and bring back a winner!

"I can't wait – it's nice to be there, I've been watching on the telly for a long time and when I got my licence out last year I never thought I'd be there this year."

Loughnane kickstarted his double with success in the 7f handicap aboard the Ed Dunlop-trained Matty Too, who made it three wins from his last four starts, before getting Kenstone home in front in the closing mile handicap.

Watson winners

Archie Watson has a good team heading to the royal meeting next week and prepared for it with a double from his sole two runners on the card.

The trainer took the opening 1m2f amateur jockeys' handicap with Luna Magic, who made all under Brodie Hampson for a two-length win, before Noo Point kicked four lengths clear of his rivals under Joshua Bryan in the 6f maiden.

Prolific Prescott

Sir Mark Prescott continued his remarkable form with success in the 6f handicap with Desert Falcon, who made all and won a shade cosily under Thore Hammer Hansen. Prescott has sent out seven winners from his last 18 runners for a strike-rate of 39 per cent.

Read more:

