'I can't say I enjoyed a huge amount of it' - classy Docklands has his trainer smiling . . . eventually

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Group 1 horse Docklands may have proved "too classy" in the words of commentator Gareth Topham as he made short work of Listed rivals – but that is not to say his trainer enjoyed it.

Harry Eustace knew that only a win would be acceptable as the Queen Anne Stakes winner took on four inferior rivals at level weights in the Doncaster Mile.

And after the 8-11 favourite had gone from last to first to score as his odds suggested he would, he said: "I can't say I enjoyed a huge amount of it. When you drop a horse like him into a Listed race with no penalty, the assumption is he goes and wins, and we know horseracing.

"But he did it well. His consistency is something that is a credit to him. He just keeps rocking up every time we ask him to."

The Champions Mile in Hong Kong and a return to Royal Ascot now beckon and Eustace said: "He's such a star, he's a flagbearer from our early years and he's only six, luckily, so we've got at least this year from him.

"I don't know how we'll ever replace him, but we're lucky to still have him at the moment."

Affair to remember

Six-time winner Bill Turner was honoured in the title of the Brocklesby Stakes and Richard Hannon moved halfway towards potentially getting his own name on the race by landing it for the third time in five years.

He was full of praise for the way A Bear Affair has taken to racing after the 9-2 shot took the traditional first juvenile event of the British season by three-quarters of a length under Sean Levey.

A Bear Affair (Sean Levey) wins the Brocklesby Stakes Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

"He's always been a very likeable horse with a very good attitude and he could be every bit as good as some of the horses we've brought here," said the trainer, whose 2022 winner Persian Force went on to land the July Stakes and be placed in three Group 1s.

"If you win this race there aren't many places to go after until you get to the Woodcote. You don't talk about Ascot horses at this time of year but he's ideal with an attitude to suit that sort of programme.

"There will be a lot more to come physically, he's not really there in his coat. Mentally, I want him to stay exactly how he is. He will improve a lot for this."

This success augurs well for a yard which invariably has a strong team of juveniles and Hannon said: "If I had all of them with attitudes like that, my job would be easy. He's extremely straightforward."

The trainer could also be set for a good season with his older horses, judged on the way Cammidge Trophy winner Aramram made a successful step up from handicap company, which had not been the initial plan.

Hannon said: "He worked at Kempton on Monday and worked super. Sean kind of made me run him. I wanted to go down the handicap route.

"He's improved from last year, that's very clear, and I'm delighted."

Aramram (Sean Levey) wins the Cammidge Trophy Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Patience pays

Four years on from winning the Lincoln with Johan, Jon and Julia Aisbitt returned to take the Spring Mile reserve race with Mezcala, who is out of his half-sister.

Trainer Jack Channon was delighted to reward the pair and said: "This horse had an injury at two that most owners would have given up on. It was phenomenal patience from the pair of them. They are a dream to train for.

"They breed their own horses and they've got the patience. They give their trainers free rein to do what we think is right for the horse and it pays dividends."

Mezcala went off 11-2 joint favourite and Channon, who won the Lincoln later with Urban Lion, said: "His work all spring has been very smart. I thought he'd improve well past his handicap mark and he's done it very well. We'll have a look at something like the Spring Cup or the Hunt Cup with him."

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