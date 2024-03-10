'I can’t remember the last time I was in a finish like that' - Well Dick prevails in thriller to take feature marathon event
- 1st4Well Dick12/1
- 2nd5Bretney13/2
- 3rd6Gerico Ville9/2
Lilly Pinchin helped Well Dick get the better of Bretney in a gruelling finish to the feature 3m5f handicap chase.
A photo-finish was required to call the marathon event, with Well Dick, who had been pulled up on his previous two starts, getting the verdict by a nose from the Sam Twiston-Davies-ridden runner-up.
Pinchin, who was riding the Charlie Longsdon-trained 12-1 winner in a race for the first time, told Racing TV: “It was hard work. I can’t remember the last time I was in a finish like that.
"It was a long slog, he had his ears pricked the whole way and then as soon as the horse came to him, he’d go on. It was a long way towards the finish but he’s game and he stuck his nose out, fair play to him.
“He’s a big horse who takes a long time to get ready. He’s only seven so we’ve got lots of time with him. He’ll just keep building on that and I think we’ll find a nice staying race for him.”
Twiston-Davies suffered further frustration when his mount and 9-4 favourite Equinus could manage only fourth in the 3m2f handicap hurdle won by Astronomic View.
Gamble landed
King Of Tara displaced overnight market leader Tactical Affair at the head of the betting in the 2m novice hurdle and that strong support was justified when the 5-4 favourite won under Jonjo O’Neill Jr.
King Of Tara scored by three and a quarter lengths from Tactical Affair, a €62,000 purchase from last month’s Caldwell Construction dispersal sale having his first start for Warren Greatrex, to make a successful hurdling debut. Greatrex gained some compensation when newcomer Good And Clever landed the bumper.
O’Neill Jr and trainer-father Jonjo were denied a double when Zonda chased home El Saviour in the 2m5f handicap hurdle.
Brilliant Billy
Billytherealbigred made a successful stable debut for Oliver Greenall and Josh Guerriero in the opening 2m handicap hurdle before Anti Bridgie got off the mark at the fourth attempt over fences to complete a double for the joint-trainers.
Do you want £1,000+ in free bets for the 2024 Cheltenham Festival? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.
Published on 10 March 2024inReports
Last updated 17:54, 10 March 2024
- Kelso: 'He might just have a nice spring' - Nicky Richards warms up for Ultima bid with a winner
- 'It feels like it's coming together' - Ben Pauling lands more Saturday success and looks forward to big week at Cheltenham
- Gowran: 'We're delighted to get a big pot with him' - Whiskeywealth gains deserved big-race victory in feature
- Hereford: dramatic finish sees £11,000 matched on losing 1.01 shot as jockey unseated after last when well clear
- Ayr: 'It's what you dream about' - 18-year-old Ben Smith rides first ever double for father Mike
- Get £20 in free bets with Midnite ahead of the Festival: Cheltenham Betting Offer
- Cheltenham Festival day 1 betting guide: extra places, best each-way terms for every race on Tuesday
- Cheltenham Free Bets: Get £40 in free bets with Spreadex for day one's races
- Cheltenham Festival Free Bets: Grab £60 with BetMGM for the Festival's races + £20 Money Back on the first race each day
- Cheltenham Festival Free Bets: Bag over £600 in free bets
- Kelso: 'He might just have a nice spring' - Nicky Richards warms up for Ultima bid with a winner
- 'It feels like it's coming together' - Ben Pauling lands more Saturday success and looks forward to big week at Cheltenham
- Gowran: 'We're delighted to get a big pot with him' - Whiskeywealth gains deserved big-race victory in feature
- Hereford: dramatic finish sees £11,000 matched on losing 1.01 shot as jockey unseated after last when well clear
- Ayr: 'It's what you dream about' - 18-year-old Ben Smith rides first ever double for father Mike
- Get £20 in free bets with Midnite ahead of the Festival: Cheltenham Betting Offer
- Cheltenham Festival day 1 betting guide: extra places, best each-way terms for every race on Tuesday
- Cheltenham Free Bets: Get £40 in free bets with Spreadex for day one's races
- Cheltenham Festival Free Bets: Grab £60 with BetMGM for the Festival's races + £20 Money Back on the first race each day
- Cheltenham Festival Free Bets: Bag over £600 in free bets