Reportstoday
16:10 Warwick

'I can’t remember the last time I was in a finish like that' - Well Dick prevails in thriller to take feature marathon event

Just a nose separates Well Dick (far side) and Bretney (near) after 3m5f
Just a nose separates Well Dick (far side) and Bretney (near) after 3m5f
Play7 ran
16:10 Warwick3m 5f Chase, Handicap
Distance: 3m 5fClass: 3
  • 1st
    Silk
    4Well Dick
    12/1
  • 2nd
    Silk
    5Bretney
    13/2
  • 3rd
    Silk
    6Gerico Ville
    9/2

Lilly Pinchin helped Well Dick get the better of Bretney in a gruelling finish to the feature 3m5f handicap chase.

A photo-finish was required to call the marathon event, with Well Dick, who had been pulled up on his previous two starts, getting the verdict by a nose from the Sam Twiston-Davies-ridden runner-up.

Pinchin, who was riding the Charlie Longsdon-trained 12-1 winner in a race for the first time, told Racing TV: “It was hard work. I can’t remember the last time I was in a finish like that. 

"It was a long slog, he had his ears pricked the whole way and then as soon as the horse came to him, he’d go on. It was a long way towards the finish but he’s game and he stuck his nose out, fair play to him.

“He’s a big horse who takes a long time to get ready. He’s only seven so we’ve got lots of time with him. He’ll just keep building on that and I think we’ll find a nice staying race for him.”

Twiston-Davies suffered further frustration when his mount and 9-4 favourite Equinus could manage only fourth in the 3m2f handicap hurdle won by Astronomic View.

Gamble landed

King Of Tara displaced overnight market leader Tactical Affair at the head of the betting in the 2m novice hurdle and that strong support was justified when the 5-4 favourite won under Jonjo O’Neill Jr.

King Of Tara scored by three and a quarter lengths from Tactical Affair, a €62,000 purchase from last month’s Caldwell Construction dispersal sale having his first start for Warren Greatrex, to make a successful hurdling debut. Greatrex gained some compensation when newcomer Good And Clever landed the bumper.

O’Neill Jr and trainer-father Jonjo were denied a double when Zonda chased home El Saviour in the 2m5f handicap hurdle.

Brilliant Billy

Billytherealbigred made a successful stable debut for Oliver Greenall and Josh Guerriero in the opening 2m handicap hurdle before Anti Bridgie got off the mark at the fourth attempt over fences to complete a double for the joint-trainers.

Charlie HugginsReporter

Published on 10 March 2024inReports

Last updated 17:54, 10 March 2024

