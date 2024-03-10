'I can’t remember the last time I was in a finish like that' - Well Dick prevails in thriller to take feature marathon event

Lilly Pinchin helped Well Dick get the better of Bretney in a gruelling finish to the feature 3m5f handicap chase.

A photo-finish was required to call the marathon event, with Well Dick, who had been pulled up on his previous two starts, getting the verdict by a nose from the Sam Twiston-Davies-ridden runner-up.

Pinchin, who was riding the Charlie Longsdon-trained 12-1 winner in a race for the first time, told Racing TV: “It was hard work. I can’t remember the last time I was in a finish like that.

"It was a long slog, he had his ears pricked the whole way and then as soon as the horse came to him, he’d go on. It was a long way towards the finish but he’s game and he stuck his nose out, fair play to him.

“He’s a big horse who takes a long time to get ready. He’s only seven so we’ve got lots of time with him. He’ll just keep building on that and I think we’ll find a nice staying race for him.”

Twiston-Davies suffered further frustration when his mount and 9-4 favourite Equinus could manage only fourth in the 3m2f handicap hurdle won by Astronomic View .

Gamble landed

King Of Tara displaced overnight market leader Tactical Affair at the head of the betting in the 2m novice hurdle and that strong support was justified when the 5-4 favourite won under Jonjo O’Neill Jr.

King Of Tara scored by three and a quarter lengths from Tactical Affair, a €62,000 purchase from last month’s Caldwell Construction dispersal sale having his first start for Warren Greatrex, to make a successful hurdling debut. Greatrex gained some compensation when newcomer Good And Clever landed the bumper.

O’Neill Jr and trainer-father Jonjo were denied a double when Zonda chased home El Saviour in the 2m5f handicap hurdle.

Brilliant Billy

Billytherealbigred made a successful stable debut for Oliver Greenall and Josh Guerriero in the opening 2m handicap hurdle before Anti Bridgie got off the mark at the fourth attempt over fences to complete a double for the joint-trainers.

