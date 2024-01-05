'I bought him to win the Triumph but the Fred Winter will do' - stand-up comic hopes to have last laugh at Cheltenham Festival

Keith Loads put smiles on faces for over 30 years as a stand-up comic but Royal Way, his most expensive equine purchase, brought him new year cheer with a first victory over hurdles.

Loads, 67, mixed arable farming with working alongside the likes of Ken Dodd and Jim Bowen and he could be mingling with the stars again after the Gary Moore-trained runner established his Cheltenham Festival credentials with success in the 2m juvenile hurdle.

The owner had purchased him with the aim of winning the Triumph Hurdle but two hurdling defeats – including to Sir Gino, one of Britain's leading ante-post fancies for the four-year-old championship – left connections rethinking plans. The Boodles Juvenile Handicap Hurdle is now a possible option at the festival after a 17-length strike under Niall Houlihan.

His owner retired from the comedy circuit in 2012 but only last year stopped farming. Loads now spends his time pursuing his love of racing and point-to-pointing, spending three days a week on track. He rode for 17 years as an amateur jockey and was also a permit trainer among his 50 years in the sport.

Loads, who was close to tears as he celebrated a winner in his own silks, said: "I absolutely love racing. I get such a buzz from the whole thing – I'm mad for the game, I could talk about it for England.

"I've come 200-plus miles to be here. I should have been up in Northumberland this weekend for a point-to-point but it was called off.

"He's the most expensive horse I've bought. I got him privately with a dream to win the Triumph Hurdle. That dream was stopped after his first run and then we bumped into one last time, but he's settling better and Niall said there's a lot left in the tank. I could take a Fred Winter with him. Gary said we could look at the top tables on the Flat too, so there's plenty to look forward to."

Royal Way would be Loads' first runner in his own name at jump racing's biggest fixture. He has enjoyed success as a punter at the meeting, winning £25,000 from a bet on Altior's 2018 Queen Mother Champion Chase.

Watson remembered

Kielan Woods paid tribute to Luke Watson after victory in his memorial race aboard Awaythelad.

This was the fourth year the 2m5f maiden hurdle was named after the conditional rider who died at the age of 26.

Woods said: "I knew Luke from when we rode out at Alex Hales's. He was a lovely fella and it's really nice to have won a race with his name in it."

Back in form

Saint Davy, last seen finishing down the field in Grade 1 company at Aintree's Grand National fixture, made a winning return to hold off Emitom in the 3m handicap hurdle for Jonjo O'Neill.

The trainer said: "He wasn't good enough at Aintree but he's a grand horse. He's a chaser in the making and doesn't mind the soft ground."

