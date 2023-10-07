'I bet Tom enjoyed that' - dream lucrative sales race double as Woodhay proves a wonder for Ward

Tom Ward said he would have been happy to finish second to favourite Zoulu Chief before the Tattersalls October Auction Stakes, but was not complaining when Woodhay Wonder landed the valuable prize.

The 5-1 chance flew home in the £150,000 contest to become the second horse in as many years to win both Newmarket sales races, having won the £100,000 version on the July course in August.

A daughter of Tamayuz, Woodhay Wonder was a bit tricky in the stalls beforehand, something Ward is hoping to iron out over winter.

He said: "I think that will be it for now this season but she shapes as though she'll get seven furlongs and we could start her back in the Fred Darling at Newbury."

Bloodstock agent Matt Coleman took ten minutes out from looking at yearlings at Tattersalls to witness his 26,000 gns purchase triumph by four lengths under PJ McDonald.

Coleman added: "These races are great for fillies like this and we bought her from Genesis Green Stud at the Somerville sale last year."

Back in second was Commander Crouch, who was trained by Ward's old boss Richard Hannon. He said: "I bet Tom enjoyed that, but our horse has run a cracker."

Ambassador role

The pull of the sales ring meant neither Charlie nor Mark Johnston were at the track to see Madame Ambassador record back to back course and distance wins in the Premier Fillies' Handicap.

The 10-1 chance foiled a gamble on Lady Boba when powering clear under Franny Norton in the 1m2f contest and could be back at the track to bid for the hat-trick next month.

Richard Frisby, spokesman for owner Kirsten Rausing, said: "She's a course specialist and we're thinking about running her in the Listed James Seymour Stakes here in November."

Rausing doubled up as the part-owner and breeder of Sons and Lovers, who caused a 33-1 shock in the 7f maiden under David Egan.

Sons and Lovers (near side): wins the maiden Credit: Edward Whitaker

The son of Study Of Man looked well held at halfway in the eight-runner contest until a late thrust got him him home at the expense of the more experienced Placo.

Winning trainer Jane Chapple-Hyam said: “I was expecting him to finish in the first three. He's a lovely horse. He's still a bit raw and he's got a bit of maturing to do. He's a lovely mover and I was worried about the ground being so quick.

"I watched the race on the other side of the track on the winning line as Maya (Morriss, part owner) has to use a mobility car and a wheelchair so we got permission to go to the other side – it was a good thrill."

She added: “I’m not a very good commentator. It went along the lines of sat last, now joint second-last, he has pulled out and is third, and he is coming through, then oh he has won.

"It was a lovely touch for Maya and Hugo (Morriss) that David (Egan) brought the horse over. I know it is only maiden, but we are at Newmarket and Hugo (Morriss) was a steward here for many years.They are close family friends so I’m thrilled we got the win. Hugo is speechless, which is unheard of!"

