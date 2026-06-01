'I backed her as well and got 8-1!' - Richard Hannon-trained filly lands huge gamble on her debut

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Aperoll was backed from a morning price of 8-1 into 9-4 favouritism before making an eye-catching winning debut for trainer Richard Hannon, who also got a slice of the bigger price.

The two-year-old daughter of Ghaiyyath was bought for 80,000gns as a yearling and was well fancied before the off despite being one of ten runners without racing experience in the 6½f fillies' maiden.

Owned by Johnny de la Hey, Aperoll travelled in the middle of the 12-runner field under Pat Dobbs before showing a smart turn of foot inside the final furlong to win by a length.

"Without sounding too arrogant, I think she is a very nice filly," Hannon told Sky Sports Racing. "She looked big with her racing saddle on, and we could have waited another month, but what's the point? I think she could be very good. I backed her as well and got 8-1!

"Pat said he couldn't pull her up and that she'll get further."

The win kicked off a quickfire double for trainer and jockey as River King went one better than on his seasonal reappearance to win the mile handicap by three and a quarter lengths.

Clever Cookie



Sea Cookie made a winning reappearance in the 6f maiden after 295 days off the track for trainer Tom Clover.

The three-year-old finished runner-up on both starts last year, but kept on well under Cieren Fallon to shed his maiden tag on his first start since undergoing wind surgery.

Read more here

Joseph O'Brien gives Oaks green light to classy filly as he sends 'two legitimate contenders' to Epsom Classics

Benvenuto Cellini tops seven-strong Derby team for Aidan O'Brien as 17 go forward for Epsom

Group 1-winning trainer James Ferguson to give up licence after receiving 'an offer I simply could not refuse'

Available exclusively to subscribers to Racing Post+ Ultimate , The Edge is a daily product designed to speed up the form study process without replacing your judgement. It distills Racing Post’s unrivalled data, insight and expertise into a single, focused briefing – so you can get to the decisions that matter, faster. New customers can sign up to Racing Post+ Ultimate here , while existing