'I always wanted to be a jump jockey' - Conor Stone-Walsh makes dream start

One of the discoveries of the previous Flat season when he went close to winning the apprentice championship, Conor Stone-Walsh began his career over jumps with a winner on his first ride over hurdles on the Gavin Cromwell-trained Dgalwaygallivantor.

It was an immediate return for the rider, who only started his new job with Cromwell last Monday. In a messy race with a couple of fallers in the straight, Stone-Walsh had to navigate his way through a narrow gap at the second-last, and the four-year-old stayed on well to beat the slightly unlucky favourite Housemartin by three and a quarter lengths in the opportunity handicap hurdle.

Explaining his reasons for the change, Stone-Walsh said: "I was just starting to struggle a bit with my weight on the Flat, and when I still had a bit of a claim I decided to make the switch. I started with Gavin Cromwell on Monday. I'm in there every day. Hopefully I can build on today and ride as many winners as I can.

"My uncle, Bennie Walsh, trains point-to-pointers and I have worked down with him since I was ten. I always wanted to be a jump jockey and I got loads of experience there. I will probably still mix it over the winter, and ride the bigger weights at Dundalk."

After an incident at the second-last, Philip Donovan, rider of fourth home Thelonglad, was suspended for ten days for improper riding.

Halka impresses

On another fine day for Gordon Elliott, nothing impressed more than the performance of Halka Du Tabert, who routed her rivals in the mares' beginners' chase.

She produced some mighty leaps for Jordan Gainford in scoring by 20 lengths, with the rider saying: "She was a smart mare over hurdles. In a better race and a stronger gallop she will be better again and I think she will come on plenty for that."

Double for Mullins

After an afternoon of reverses for Willie Mullins at Punchestown, the champion trainer had a better day at Cork where he landed a double.

Mullins dominated the second of the maiden hurdles with just a short-head separating his two runners at the line. Thankfully for punters, it was Danny Mullins who prevailed on 8-15 favourite Readin Tommy Wrong.

Not seen since winning a pair of bumpers in May, the son of Authorized had to withstand a couple of novicey jumps in the straight and the late charge of stablemate Lisnagar Fortune under Brian Hayes before prevailing.

The winning rider said: "He got the job done. Some of ours are taking a run and I think it's something he can build on. He jumped a bit big over the last two, but he didn't stop. I would imagine he's a staying type of horse. It was a nice starting point."

Hayes completed the double for Mullins on Meetingofthewaters in the concluding beginners' chase.

