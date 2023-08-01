'I always knew he’d keep picking up' - Ecossais the beneficiary as Castletown idles when well clear

Amateur rider Roisin Leech had ridden only one winner under rules since starting out in 2020, but she almost rode two winners in as many races at Perth on Wednesday,

Leech recorded her first success at what is now her local track, having joined Lucinda Russell’s Kinross yard last month, when landing the 3m handicap hurdle on The Longest Day for her mother Sophie.

Some 35 minutes later she was dramatically denied a double – and a first winner for new boss Russell – when Castletown idled at the finish of the 3m handicap chase and was headed by Ecossais.

Having jumped the final fence clear victory looked to be hers, but the 100-30 joint-favourite slowed under Leech and was pipped half a length by the Toby Wynne-ridden Ecossais.

Wynne had been nine lengths behind Castletown in third when jumping the last but told Racing TV: “I always knew he’d keep picking up. All he does is stay. Obviously, I’ve probably had a little bit of a luck – the grey horse has got a bit lonely in front.

Ecossais (third): begins to make ground on leader Castletown after jumping the last

Castletown comes back to the field with Ecossais gaining all the time under Toby Wynne

Ecossais heads Castletown as they approach the line

Ecossais is an unlikely winner

"He’s been pretty game, put his head down and just galloped the whole way through the line.”

Wynne added of the Oliver Greenall and Josh Guerriero-trained winner: “Probably the last few times I’ve ridden him he’s got out of his comfort zone a little bit early and it’s just made it hard work for him. Everything’s played into his favour today and he put in a lovely round. If they all jumped like he did it would make the job a lot easier.”

Perfect Prince

Prince Nino got off the mark at the 11th attempt to provide jockey Peter Kavanagh with his first success of the season in the 2m4f handicap for conditional riders.

Prince Nino, who began his career with Paul Nicholls, was striking on his second start for Lizzie Quinlan since she bought the six-year-old for £3,000 off Harry Derham.

Quinlan sent out her first runner last October and has already matched her tally of three winners from her first season training with Prince Nino’s success.

Gamble landed

Pittsburg had been available at 10-1 with most firms on Wednesday morning but obliged at odds of 4-1 to land a first win over fences in the 2m handicap chase.

Ryan Potter’s seven-year-old had been beaten a combined 18 and a half lengths on his two previous attempts over fences but made it third time lucky under Sean Bowen.

Noel Kelly’s Wrecking Ballbilly was another well-backed chance for Bowen and was sent off the evens favourite for the bumper. However, Wrecking Ballbilly could only chase home Ballingarry point-to-point winner Aughafatten, who made a successful rules debut for Irish trainer Gerald Quinn and Dara McGill.

Worthwhile trip

Gavin Sheehan made the journey to Scotland worthwhile when steering Well Planted to victory in the feature 2m handicap hurdle on his only ride of the day. The Mike Smith-trained six-year-old was second at the track last month, but went one better to record a second success over course and distance.

