'I always felt like he was in his comfort zone' - Thermoscope too hot for rivals at Musselburgh

Thermoscope confirmed his promise as an exciting prospect in the staying division with an easy nine-length win in the 2m handicap.

The five-year-old was having his first run for Keith Dalgleish and stepped forward from his Newcastle win, for Brian Ellison, with jockey Billy Garritty impressed by the performance.

"The plan was to drop him in and, as he races a bit lazy, to come late," Garritty said. "I didn't have much control from going to the start until going back into the parade ring. I always felt like he was in his comfort zone, his stride pattern is quite long.

"He's a stayer but if there's a nice race over shorter you could run him in it. It's brilliant for the owners Mr and Mrs [Richard and Katherine] Gilbert, who are great supporters of me, Keith and the yard. It's nice to reward them with a winner."

Course specialist

How Bizarre recorded a fourth success at Musselburgh in the mile handicap for Liam Bailey and David Allan. The victory ended a winless run that stretched back to July 2020.

Off the mark

Dianne Sayer recorded her first Flat winner of the year as Simple Star captured the 1m4½f handicap under Paul Mulrennan.

