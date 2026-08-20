How has she done that? Sun Goddess defies huge mid-race interference with stunning win - and is now 1,000 Guineas favourite

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Sun Goddess needed divine intervention to remain standing in the Harry's Half Million By Goffs, but showed why she has lit up this year's juvenile division with a stunning performance to become next year's 1,000 Guineas favourite.

As a rare Group 1 winner lining up in a sales contest worth nearly £600,000, Sun Goddess was almost expected to outshine her rivals. However, no-one could have expected it to come in such dramatic – and brilliant – circumstances.

Sent off the evens favourite, the daughter of Sioux Nation was being nudged along at the rear by Ryan Moore before fate nearly ended her chance.

With just two of the six furlongs to go and Moore seeking gaps in the 22-runner field, a wall of horses closed on Sun Goddess, and she was twice badly stopped in her tracks. It looked as if that was that.

Yet remarkably she lost little momentum and, when switched to the outside for clear daylight, Sun Goddess proved too hot for her rivals and stormed to a six-length triumph.

"She's obviously a very good filly," said trainer Aidan O'Brien. "She's come on every run. We weren't sure about the soft ground and we weren't sure she'd get seven furlongs; that's why we came here, in case she wasn't going to get the trip in the Moyglare Stud Stakes next month.

"We gave her a chance to get it together early on, as that's the way to ride her and they went very fast. We found out she's best being ridden this way as she got there a little early at Ascot. She's a very classy filly."

The Coolmore camp spotted a prime opportunity for riches with Sun Goddess, who was eligible to run despite her Group 1 win in this month's Phoenix Stakes after being bought for £120,000 at last year's Goffs UK Premier Yearling Sale.

From zero to hero – how Sun Goddess turned it around

Sun Goddess is trapped behind a wall of horses and looks to be going nowhere with just two furlongs from home . . .

. . . before Ryan Moore switches to the outside and finds daylight . . .

. . . and sprints clear for a stunning six-length success

It meant she avoided a rematch earlier on the card with Libertango in the Lowther Stakes and, despite the significant mid-race interference, she won in a quicker time than that earlier Group 2 contest produced.

"This race was worth more than £500,000 and she was bought at the sales for this race," said O'Brien. "She's a Group 1 winner and it wasn't going to make any difference going back to a Group 2.

"This is a great initiative and makes us want to go and find horses back at that sale."

Sun Goddess was cut to 7-1 (from 10) for the 2027 1,000 Guineas by race sponsor Betfred, and another clash with her Royal Ascot conqueror Libertango could come this year at Newmarket. O'Brien is also keen to send her to the US for the Breeders' Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf.

He said: "The plan was that she might go for the Moyglare, but I think she's also a Cheveley Park filly.

"She could go to the Breeders' Cup if we wanted to. Fast ground would be no problem for her and she's got a long stride. A mile wouldn't be a problem for her either on her pedigree."

Betfred 1,000 Guineas (Newmarket, May 2, 2027)

Betfred: 7 Sun Goddess, 8 Alpha, Victorious, 14 Libertango, 16 Senorita Bonita, 18 Spirited Gesture, 25 bar.

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