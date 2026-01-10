Horse rated 38 wins twice in 24 hours and could go for quick hat-trick - with ecstatic new owner declaring 'this game's easy!'

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Eagles Whistle may be rated just 38, but she picked up her second track win in just over 24 hours with a determined success in the opening division of the mile classified contest at Newcastle.

The six-year-old caused a 12-1 surprise when victorious at the course over 7f on Friday and she had to shoulder a 5lb penalty for that a day later. However, it was not enough to stop her going in again, obliging by a length and a half at 7-2 under Jason Hart.

Winless in 13 starts in Ireland for Pat Murphy, Eagles Whistle joined Daragh Bourke, and she has now won both starts for her new yard and owners Edward and Rose Ltd.

Just like on Friday, she travelled notably well throughout and, having squeezed through a gap to get to the front, could not be caught inside the final furlong.

She is declared at Wolverhampton on Monday, with connections eyeing a potential hat-trick as well an the Arc all-weather bonus, where they can win up to £20,000, with the £40,000 top prize already won by the Juddmonte-owned Dartrey .

Eagles Whistle: with connections in the winner's enclosure Credit: John Grossick Racing

“We’ve got to go, haven’t we?” Bourke told Sky Sports Racing. “So fingers crossed she’ll come out of this fine.

“The bonus is a great opportunity, especially for a small team like ourselves. I’ve got 21 horses in training and this mare cost £2,500. The owners are in line for a big payday if she goes in on Monday. It’s great for us, my team have worked incredibly hard all week and there's a lot of people to thank.”

He added: “She was cheap and the lads took a bit of convincing to buy her, but I bet they’re glad now.”

One of the owners, who will be Bourke’s best man at his wedding, joked: “This game’s easy – it’s the first horse we’ve bought! I think we’ll stop now.

"It’s unbelievable and fair play to Daragh. We grew up together and it means so much to have a horse with him. To win on Friday was brilliant, but to do it again today is brilliant. You couldn’t write it.”

The race at Wolverhampton will see her step up in trip again in the 1m1½f classified stakes (8.00 ) with Shane Gray booked to ride. Hart said the extra distance should "suit her better."

