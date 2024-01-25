Horse beaten 180 lengths in three completed hurdle races comes good at 40-1

DJ Jeffreys got the perfect boost ahead of his bid for Grade 2 honours on Saturday by winning with a horse who had not run for a year and had been beaten a total of 180 lengths in three completed hurdle races.

He has revamped the string at his Worcestershire yard and hopes the benefit of taking on new blood will show when Musselburgh winner Chosen Templar tackles the Albert Bartlett River Don Novices' Hurdle at Doncaster.

And the trainer warmed up by springing a 40-1 surprise in the novice handicap hurdle here with Harry Atkins' mount Goguenard, who had been tailed off the three times he had got round previously.

"His work and his ability has never been the problem but his physical ability has," Jeffreys said. "He's had huge issues. My vet, Kevin Bishop, found a problem and we jabbed him in his neck, we put some cortisone in, and it's just changed him. That said, he's still a very fragile horse, so we'll enjoy today.

"He's owned by a group of my greatest mates and they've been incredibly patient — and probably wish I was a bit more boisterous about how he was going but as a trainer you err on the side of caution. If we can keep him sound, the boys will have a bit of fun."

Jeffreys admitted Chosen Templar was being thrown in at the deep end but added: "He was bought by my biggest supporter, Mark Smith. We said to him that we needed to restock and he's done it.

"Chosen Templar is one of a number of horses we've gone out and bought. He's the first one we've run and he won cosily at Musselburgh. Mark loves the idea of educating him in a good race, and as long as he comes back safe and sound we'll be happy."

Gavin Sheehan also warmed up for a big weekend by landing the juvenile hurdle on Torneo for Jamie Snowden.

The jockey, whose choice mounts on Trials day at Cheltenham include Coral Gold Cup winner Datsalrightgino, said of the 8-13 winner: "His jumping wasn't always fluent but I'll take the blame for that. We could have gone winging away but I didn't feel the need to go long at all of them.

"He's a fine, big horse. He's got a lovely attitude and has shown us the right signs at home, but he's still a bit raw and hopefully there's more to come."

