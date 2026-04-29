'Hopefully we might get another' - no let-up from Gordon Elliott as With Nolimit helps trainer equal best Grade 1 tally in a season

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Gordon Elliott may have been inevitably caught by Willie Mullins in the Irish trainers’ title race, but you certainly can’t say he has thrown in the towel. Far from it, in fact, and With Nolimit provided him with a record-equalling 12th Grade 1 of the season in the Race & Stay At Punchestown Champion Bumper. That’s before Teahupoo and Wodhooh strut their stuff, too.

It was a landmark success for 20-year-old Josh Halford, who was only a last-minute substitute for the injured Barry O’Neill, and what a supersub he proved as he produced the 14-1 outsider with a perfectly timed challenge to inflict a first defeat under rules on The Mourne Rambler, who was unable to repeat his Cheltenham heroics.

Halford, the son of former trainer Mick, said: “It hasn't sunk in, to be honest. I only found out about four or five hours ago that I was riding him, probably not a bad thing because I didn't have too much time to dream. I can't believe it, I'm over the moon!"

Gordon Ellliott with Josh Halford (racingpost.com/photos) Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

Elliott was full of praise for the young rider, saying: "I'm delighted for Josh, he works in the yard and he works very hard. He’s a lovely fella, he’s from good stock.

"He’s been with me now for a couple of years and got us a good few winners. He comes in every day and doesn’t say too much and doesn’t give out. He’s patient and I’m absolutely thrilled for him to win a Grade 1. It’s hard to get them.

"That’s equal with our best ever season as regards Grade 1s. Hopefully we might get another one before the end of the week."

O'Sullivan savours a 1-2

The valuable Connolly’s Red Mills Irish EBF Auction Hurdle Final was wrapped up with a bow on it by Ross O’Sullivan, who sent out the first two home with Raise You Up beating stablemate De Jour En Jour.

The delighted trainer said: "There are a good crew over from England and also from Cork. He’s owned by a very good man in Richard Murphy. They stayed over last night and they’re staying again tonight so they’ll give it the hooley!

"He’s a nice horse. He won twice during the winter and the plan then was to come for the final. It’s great prize-money from Red Mills and it’s a great initiative. He’ll probably go chasing now next year."

More joy for Jessica

You can set your watch by Jessica Harrington at this festival and she celebrated her second winner of the week when Quinta Do Lago landing the Louis Fitzgerald Hotel Hurdle under yet another confident steer from Donagh Meyler.

Harrington said: "We don’t have many National Hunt horses now. I’d like a few more of them, we can still train them!

"I’d say what he really appreciated today was the step up in trip. He’s always been a strong stayer. To give them time and patience is the hardest thing."

Jessica Harrington: saddled Quinta Do Lago to victory Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

Hennessy up for the craic

Paul Hennessy is better known for his exploits with greyhounds, but he knows how to get the best out of his small string of horses, too, and 33-1 outsider Jacovec Cavern stormed to success in the opening Adare Manor Opportunity Handicap Hurdle under a no-nonsense ride from Richie Condon, who took the race by the scruff of the neck turning for home and stormed to an 11-length victory.

Hennessy said: "We were waiting on the declarations to see if he’d get in and we didn’t know until about 10.15am on Monday. It was a long 15 minutes. It’s wonderful, we are a small team and we enjoy the craic. They are fantastic owners and have been very patient."

Read these next:

'We're taking on Teahupoo' - the bookies smell blood in the Thursday showpiece at Punchestown and Johnny Dineen agrees

The De la Heys leaving Ditcheat is not a mortal blow to Paul Nicholls, although their buying power will be sorely missed

'It's disappointing after all the success we've had together' - major blow for Paul Nicholls as leading owner removes horses

can get a fantastic mix of news, tips, comment and insight sent straight to their inbox every day, from Chris Cook's award-winning morning newsletter The Front Runner every weekday at 7.30am to different weekly emails from the likes of Tom Segal, Paul Kealy and Lee Mottershead every evening at 6pm every evening as part of The Ultimate Daily. Head here now