'Hopefully we can have a crack at the championship' - Loughnane aims high after reaching half-century mark

Billy Loughnane had a day to remember as he steered Jer Batt to success in the 5f apprentice handicap to register his 50th career win on the opening day of the Sky Bet Sunday Series.

The in-form jockey rode out his 5lb claim as the David and Nicola Barron-trained three-year-old finished three and three-quarter lengths clear of Winter Crown.

Speaking to Racing TV, Loughnane said: “It’s amazing to ride out my 5lb claim, and on a day like this it’s class.

"I’ve got my 3lb claim now, so hopefully connections keep using me and we can keep the ball rolling.”

The 17-year-old's reputation has grown rapidly since he made his race-riding debut at Newcastle towards the end of October and he is currently operating at a strike-rate of 24 per cent.

He said: “The way things have gone has been extraordinary and hopefully we can have a crack at the apprentice championship.”

Jer Batt’s victory was his second in three starts for the yard and Loughnane was impressed with the performance.

He added: “He’s got loads of speed. Things didn’t quite go right last time, but he’s back to winning ways now. He went through the gears quite nicely and when I got to the furlong pole I was certain I’d win.”

The Barron yard completed a double when On A Session powered to victory in the 7f handicap.

Love blossoms

Richard Hannon looks to have a smart prospect on his hands in Love Billy Boy, who justified favouritism in the 5f novice.

The son of Invincible Army – a first winner for the Yeomanstown Stud-based sire – was a £90,000 purchase at the Goffs UK Premier Yearling Sale in August, and impressed when running on well to beat Moonstone Boy by three-quarters of a length.

Read these next:

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit to find out more.