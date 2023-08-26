'Hopefully he'll gain some confidence' - talented but tricky Royal Symbol stars in William Buick four-timer

William Buick's march towards a second Flat jockeys' championship continued with a four-timer headlined by Royal Symbol in the feature 1m2f handicap.

It took all of the jockey's strength to organise Godolphin's lightly raced four-year-old, who raced awkwardly in the closing stages and got to grips with Flying Frontier only in the closing stages to win by a length.

A perfect day at the seaside track, which also included wins on Lambert in the 7f novice, Renesmee in the mile handicap and Red Maids in the concluding 7f handicap, put Buick on 91 winners in the title race, 20 clear of nearest pursuer Tom Marquand.

"I'm delighted for Royal Symbol to have won," Buick told Sky Sports Racing. "He deserved it. He lacks some concentration at the end of a race but he went forward and hopefully he'll gain some confidence.

"He was a little bit tricky but we managed to get on well enough with each other to get the job done. He was hanging left, and you have to ride within the rules and at the same time try to make them go forward – when they do that, it makes it easier."

On his excellent day, Buick said: "It's hard to ride four winners on a card, so I'm thankful to all the trainers and owners for their support. Tony Hind, my agent, is outstanding."

Francis strikes

Isobel Francis timed her run to perfection on the Christine Dunnett-trained Flower Of Thunder to take the opening 1m2f apprentice handicap, mowing down longtime leader Miss Harmony to score by a neck.

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.