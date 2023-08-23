'Honest to God, she's unbelievable' - Aidan O'Brien's revelation really did come as a surprise

It was a finish fought out by some of Flat racing's biggest names.

Aidan O'Brien trained the winner and John Gosden's name was against the second. James Doyle has a significant global standing and you might even have heard of Frankie Dettori. Also a star, and not just in one sport, is Hazel Galloway. This was very much her day as well.

Galloway, a small lady with a smattering of red in her hair, could be heard over York's public address speaking to ITV's Oli Bell as she led Warm Heart into the winner's enclosure following the Pertemps Network Yorkshire Oaks. It was a moment of wider recognition for a groom who personifies the team ethos within Ballydoyle. It was also a reminder that Dettori is not the only racing figure enjoying a fabulous farewell tour.