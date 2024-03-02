Home team strike in Morebattle Hurdle as Cracking Rhapsody runs out easy winner for Ewan Whillans

The £120,000 Morebattle Hurdle remained in Scotland as Cracking Rhapsody galloped to a decisive victory for Ewan Whillans.

Whillans, who is based in Hawick, won the race as a jockey in 2007 aboard Brave Vision. This time it was Craig Nichol who was in the saddle, and he was given an easy task as his mount travelled sweetly before stretching four and a half lengths clear up the hill.

It was a fourth win from eight starts for the progressive five-year-old, who was last seen winning by a neck over the same course and distance last month. He returned a 9-1 chance.

"I didn't expect that," Whillans told ITV Racing. "We thought he'd have a good chance as he was quite unexposed and the way the race would be run would suit, but I couldn't believe it.

"I was stood down at the last and I couldn't believe how far clear he was. I'm over the moon. Hopefully the handicapper isn't too hard on him now!"

Cracking Rhapsody, who was purchased for just €7,500 as a three-year-old, does not hold any Cheltenham Festival entries so the £100,000 bonus will not be up for grabs this year.

The win was a welcome result for Whillans, who was only denied by a neck in last weekend's Eider Chase at Newcastle with Prince Des Fichaux.

It was a 1-2 for Scotland with Ginger Mail second for Nick Alexander. The 7-2 favourite Skycutter was third for Dan Skelton.

Read these next:

Nicky Henderson: 'miraculous improvement' needed in Monday blood test for Constitution Hill to run at Cheltenham

'A rodeo show' - watch brilliant William Buick record an incredible win after riding without any irons

Cheltenham Gold Cup-winning trainer Mark Bradstock hailed as 'a character and a great person' after death aged 66

Do you want £700+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.