Hollie Doyle overcomes pre-race scare to record Ripon double

Hollie Doyle endured a dramatic start to the day as her first mount Dreadpirateroberts ditched her on the other side of the running rail at the start, but she recovered well to ride a double.

The rider was lucky to land on her feet before the opening 5f novice stakes, as the Archie Watson-trained favourite was a little lively moments before heading into the stalls. Doyle was able to get back on board quickly though and the two-year-old was thoroughly professional during the race to win by a length.

Dreadpirateroberts' success had further significance for Watson as he was the first winner for stallion Soldier's Call, who the Lambourn trainer saddled to win at Group 2 level.

Doyle said to Sky Sports Racing of the pre-race incident: "He just got a bit scared, he didn't mean it. He's quite professional, he just got a bit of a fright.

"He jumped really well, got the rail, travelled nicely and saw the five [furlongs] out well. He handled the [soft] ground, which is probably not what he really wants. It's Soldier's Call's first winner which is great. We've got a few speedy types by him."

Doyle and Watson successfully combined again to land the £30,000 1m4f handicap with Aaddeey for Hambleton Racing.

Sprint success

Tim Easterby's Hyperfocus recorded the eighth victory of his career in the Silver Sprint Trophy, getting up late in the 5f handicap to deny Intrinsic Bond by a head under Sean Kirrane.

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit to find out more.