Hold The Press steals headlines with 40-1 strike as part of Marco Ghiani treble

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Hold The Press stole the headlines when landing division one of the 7f classified stakes by a length and three-quarters at 40-1 for trainer John Jenkins, the middle leg of a treble for jockey Marco Ghiani.

The seven-year-old had won just once in his previous 27 starts, with that success also coming at Lingfield in September 2023, when he sprang a 100-1 surprise.

Breaking smartly from stall 11, Hold The Press was soon in front and kept on strongly to beat Victory Sound, providing Jenkins with his fifth winner of the year.

Ghiani told Sky Sports Racing: “He’s been running well fresh and he looked amazing in the paddock. When we got to the furlong pole, he needed his big heart, and he put his best foot forward all the way to the line.”

Ghiani had earlier struck aboard the Marco Botti-trained Perfect Ruler in the mile handicap and later partnered the Roger Teal-trained Rovinia to victory in the second division of the 7f classified stakes.

Last chance saloon

Charles Morin did the business for owner Hugh Lang, trainer Pat Phelan and jockey Paddy Bradley in the 1m4f classified stakes, winning by a length and a quarter.

Bradley said: “This horse hasn’t really been putting his all in for the owner, and I’d say he didn’t have many more chances left.”

The rider completed a double on the Simon Dow-trained Balon D'Or in the first division of the 6f handicap.

Six from six

Henry Callan maintained his perfect record at Lingfield, making it six winners from six rides at the track with a length success on Diamond Bay in the 2m amateur jockeys’ handicap for trainer Tom Ward.

Read more:

'I loved her from the moment I got on her' - Impulsive Spirit shows star potential on debut at Chepstow

'She didn’t deserve to be that price' - trainer surprised as 33-1 winner forms part of Saffie Osborne double

Champion amateur rider ends 15-year career with a winner - and is now set to join the trainer on licence

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