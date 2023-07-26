'His work had been nice at home' - Jim Crowley and Owen Burrows combine for another juvenile success with War Rooms

Owen Burrows has hit form at the right time as he trebled his winning juvenile tally for the season in less than 24 hours when War Rooms made a successful debut under Jim Crowley.

Burrows, who is preparing Hukum for Saturday’s King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Qipco Stakes, secured his second two-year-old winner of 2023 at Sandown on Wednesday evening courtesy of another newcomer – Miaharris – before War Rooms struck in the 7f novice.

“His work had been nice at home, but obviously soft ground first time up it just depended if he handled it and he clearly did,” Burrows told Sky Sports Racing of the son of Churchill.

“I don’t think we’d overface him this year. I haven’t given him any fancy entries, but there’s time for that because I’d say he’s going to be a mile, mile-and-a-quarter horse next year. It helps now that we know he handles a bit of cut.”

On the chances of Hukum in Ascot's midsummer showpiece, Burrows added: “We’re very happy with him, he’s in great form. We’ve had luck on our side that there’s been a nice drop of rain but it’s not as if it’s going to inconvenience many of the others. It’s great to be involved in such a great race.”

Crowley will be on board Hukum in the King George and he completed a double when helping the Ian Williams-trained Golden Maverick follow up wins at Leicester and Epsom to complete a hat-trick in the 1m2f handicap.

Theme takes prize

Sea Theme was third on her debut at Salisbury last month, but the William Haggas-trained daughter of Sea The Stars successfully stepped up in trip to justify 11-4 favouritism in the feature 1m4f fillies’ novice worth £50,000 under Tom Marquand.

