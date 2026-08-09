'His owner is keen on a trip to the Breeders' Cup' - Mick Appleby's sprint star has got his Mojo back at the Curragh

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Big Mojo is back and so is his owner's Breeders' Cup fantasy.

Paul Teasdale is keen to have a crack at the Turf Sprint at Keeneland in October after getting the Breeders' Cup bug in 2023 when Big Evs landed the Juvenile Turf Sprint, and why not?

Big Mojo has now won a Group race at two, three and four after converting a glorious opportunity in the FBD Hotels and Resorts Phoenix Sprint Stakes.

Form figures of 780 this season may have suggested the popular sprinter was losing his touch, but he had a rotten draw in the July Cup and was not beaten far in the King Charles III Stakes, so you could understand why he was still sent off the strongly supported 5-4 favourite.

It was pretty straightforward as Tom Marquand always looked to have matters under control after halfway and went on to score by a length and a quarter.

For trainer Mick Appleby, this was a first Irish winner and he was understandably delighted to get his star sprinter back on the winning trail.

He said: "We brought him here just to give him a bit more confidence really. I think he was just lacking a bit of confidence with the big races he's run in. Now that he's got his head back in front hopefully he'll go and do it again. He's as good as ever, he's just got a bit more laid-back. Like me!

"It's hard to win these races; there are a lot of good sprinters about. He's done it well enough, he only did what he wanted to do. There's a lot more there.

"The Sprint Cup at Haydock is next and his owner is very keen on a trip to the Breeders' Cup so that could be on the cards, too."

Fly looks huge at 40-1 for Classic

You seldom see an updated ante-post price these days and think it represents value, but the 40-1 (from 66) Paddy Power are offering about Ibelieveicanfly for next year's 1,000 Guineas seems huge.

The daughter of Frankel is massive and made it third time lucky in the 7f fillies' juvenile race by an impressive five lengths under Ryan Moore.

Winning trainer Aidan O'Brien said of the 13-8 favourite: "The better the race, the better she's going to be. She has such a high cruising pace. In an ordinary run maiden she is just in a gear too high. She has a lot of class. There was plenty of pace on and Ryan was very happy with her."

O'Brien and Moore also teamed up to win the 7f maiden with Shakespeare , who was hammered into 8-15 after being odds-against all morning.

The trainer said: "He's a lovely big horse who does everything right. He's a little bit of a baby. That's why it took two runs for him to get to where he is. He's still not there. He has a lot of ability and is in the 'could be anything' category really. Size, power, quality, speed, stamina, he has everything.

"Mentally he is a little bit babyish still but that'll do him good being able to make the running today. When Ryan caught hold of him he got down the stretch. So hopefully he's going to be something to look forward to."

Not a slow Boat

Push The Boat Out made a promising start to his career when landing the opening 6f maiden for Michael O'Callaghan and Colin Keane at 16-1 and it is interesting that he holds a National Stakes entry.

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