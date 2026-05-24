'His future is very much over fences' - Handmedownastar brushes off the heat to end his spring campaign on a high

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Seamus Mullins may not have been able to watch the finish of the 2m3f novices' hurdle but he saw enough to know Handmedownastar is one to look forward to after he ended his campaign with a smart success.

The six-year-old joined Mullins' yard this winter and barely had to break sweat despite the sweltering temperatures at Fontwell as he cruised to an eight-length win under Harry Cobden.

The Wiltshire-based trainer had to tune in by virtual means to see the odds-on favourite's success during his drive to Cartmel with Monday's runners.

But he was thrilled with what he was able to witness with a view to chasing next season.

"I've not actually been able to see the finish because my phone signal went out right near the finish," Mullins said. "It looked very good up until the second last, I know that much at least.

"We bought him this winter from the point-to-point field in Ireland from Mickey Winters and his future is very much over fences. Harry really liked him and thought he did everything well, so, with a summer on his back and fences in front of him this autumn, hopefully there can be improvement again.

"It's one of those things, when you have a new toy, you want to play with it, but that'll be him for the summer now. It's 29C here in the car and it's not getting any colder, so he'll appreciate a holiday now!"

Success for Smugglers

The hot weather resulted in many tired finishes across the card but Smugglers Haven handled conditions with ease to win the 2m5½f handicap hurdle.

The consistent seven-year-old flew home 30 lengths clear of her sole finishing rival to claim a fourth win for mother-daughter duo Sara and Lily Bradstock.

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