'His first couple of runs were a bit horrendous but the penny is starting to drop' - Nicky Richards hurdler proves promise with hat-trick

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After a slow start to his hurdles career, Abbey Scope is beginning to fulfil his promise after completing a hat-trick in the feature 2m7½f handicap hurdle, with a length-and-a-quarter success for Nicky Richards.

Ridden by Danny McMenamin, the six-year-old travelled in mid-division before reeling in favourite and eventual second Smugglers Haven on the run-in.

A promising bumper performer, Abbey Scope failed to win any of his first five hurdle starts as jumping errors held him back. However, improved hurdling, better ground and a step up in trip have sparked a turnaround.

Richards told Sky Sports Racing: "He was a bit of a slow learner. A good bit of practice has gone into him and Danny has done a good job with him.

"His first couple of runs were a bit horrendous and we kept going back to the drawing board, but the penny is starting to drop now and he's doing well."

Raised 13lb since his first hurdle success, Abbey Scope is set for another jump in the weights, but Richards remains optimistic.

"He's going the right way and he'll find his level. Hopefully we've got another day or two left in him."

McMenamin has now ridden seven winners from 25 rides for Richards this season.

Another three-timer

Jiair Madrik also completed a hat-trick earlier on the card, edging out the Dan Skelton-trained and odds-on favourite Ice Jet by a short head.

Trained by Donald McCain and ridden by Theo Gillard, the seven-year-old followed up victories at Uttoxeter in May and Worcester last month.

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