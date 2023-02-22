'His confidence is up' - Murphy and Morans rare Flat venture pays off again with Fleurman

Fleurman continued his revival and provided trainer Olly Murphy with another rare Flat winner with an impressive victory in the 2m½f handicap.

The five-year-old, owned by Noel and Valerie Moran's Bective Stud, had disappointed on his last two starts over hurdles before returning to winning ways at Wolverhampton earlier this month.

He backed that up with a three-length success under Kevin Stott, which gave Murphy his second winner from just three Flat runners this year.

He said: "He seems to be on an upward curve. He's going up in the handicap but he still seems to be improving on the Flat – he seemed to fall out of love with hurdling. His confidence is up and we'll continue what we're doing with him now for the time being.

"It's a rare Flat runner for me and Bective Stud, but it's great to get to have a flash on the Flat with a nice horse for them in this sphere as we know they're big supporters of the jumps game."

The win made Stott's day even sweeter after it was announced .

Flawless win

Sea Flawless continued William Haggas's red-hot form with a stylish victory in the 1m2f novice.

The four-year-old easily dispatched previous winner Mr Inspiration to take the Newmarket trainer's strike-rate in the last fortnight to 56 per cent.

There was a sting in the tail for winning rider Cieren Fallon, who was banned for four days for improper riding.

Shaftoe success

Bobby Shaftoe made it successive course-and-distance wins in eight days when comfortably winning the 1m4½f handicap.

