Hillsin well beaten on first run since controversy as My Gift To You gives James Owen another perfect present

Hillsin , who was involved in a controversial non-trier case at Worcester last summer, was well beaten in his first race since behind My Gift To You in the second division of the 2m4½f novice handicap hurdle.

The six-year-old was making his first start for new trainer Alan Jones, having raced for Chris Honour at Worcester in July. A BHA investigation is ongoing, with his jockey that day, Dylan Kitts, still suspended from riding.

Hillsin finished last of the six finishers behind My Gift To You, who landed a fourth win since joining James Owen last summer by two and three-quarter lengths.

Owen told Sky Sports Racing: "He's a great, lovely horse. He caught my eye at the sales and there were a couple of trainers after him because he's good-looking, but I wanted him when I started training because we could do a good job with him.

"He's improving and getting stronger. We probably rushed him in the summer trying to beat the handicapper and he needed time to develop."

The victory continued Harry Cobden's fine form, with the jockey operating at a 32 per cent strike-rate in the last fortnight.

Happy Hanmer

Gary Hanmer ended a 104-day wait for a winner when Abaya Du Mathan upset 1-6 favourite Breaking Cover in a match for the 2m handicap chase.

The 12-year-old bounced back from being pulled up at Bangor to win by four and a quarter lengths.

Mullins out of luck

Danny Mullins lost on his first ride at the track when Bravewhenineedtobe finished sixth behind easy winner Damarta in the 2m handicap hurdle.

