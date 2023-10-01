Highfield Princess defies wide draw to get back on top for John Quinn and Jason Hart

Top-notch sprinter Highfield Princess got back to winning ways by landing the Prix de l'Abbaye at Longchamp.

The mare trained by John Quinn for former Channel 4 Racing boss John Fairley had rattled up a Group 1 hat-trick at Deauville, York and the Curragh last summer.

She had only one Group 2 victory to show from six outings in 2023 but set the record straight here by landing the 14th success of her career under Jason Hart.

Highfield Princess had to do it the hard way from an unfavourably wide draw in stall 14 and looked to be toiling for much of the way.

But she finished strongly on the outside to catch long-time leader Perdika, the George Boughey-trained sprinter who had the plum draw in stall one, close home.

Aesop's Fables (Aidan O'Brien) was third in first-time blinkers, just in front of Get Ahead (Clive Cox) in fourth.

Quinn said: "She's produced once again and as you saw it was a remarkably tough performance. She was on the wing, at halfway she was off the bridle and you think 'ooh' but she tucked in and toughed it out. Typical her. At the line she was on top well.

"It shows how tough she is, she's wonderful really."

