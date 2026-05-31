High-quality hurdler Ballyadam could be Royal Ascot-bound following impressive first Flat win

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Neither age nor top weight were enough to deny Ballyadam from recording a deserved first Flat success in the 2m handicap and setting up a potential tilt at Royal Ascot.

The high-quality jumper and Cheltenham Festival regular had his biggest day in the jumping sphere when securing Grade 1 honours in the 2020 Royal Bond, while he has made the frame at Cheltenham for the past three seasons.

The 11-year-old was an encouraging runner-up on his first Flat start in a Ballinrobe maiden last time and took another step forward to blow the field away under Billy Lee, scoring by three lengths.

“He really enjoyed going two miles and travelled everywhere,” said the winning rider. “Henry [de Bromhead] said beforehand that he would love to get him into a Royal Ascot handicap as he thinks it will suit him, so it's lovely to get this win.

“He wants every yard of two miles or more, and at Ascot, two miles two or two miles four would be ideal.”

De Bromhead recorded a double with Tim Toe having earlier scored over a mile under Ronan Whelan.

It appeared as though the five-year-old would be run off his feet dropping six furlongs in distance after his last run and he was detached in the early stages, but Tim Toe finished powerfully in the closing stages to win at 9-1.

Whelan said: "He really rallied home and I'd say he clocked a good time for the final furlong. He’s a horse with a lot of ability.”

Norfolk next

Mick Mulvany has indicated the Norfolk Stakes at Royal Ascot will be next for The Scallionator after he won the opening 6½f maiden.

The Calyx colt was well clear of the rest of the field when runner-up behind the promising Barrow Boy at Navan and he built on that positive effort to put three lengths between himself and the decent yardstick Ischgl under Wesley Joyce.

“Like all of ours, he is improving with each run and the owners want to go to the Norfolk now, so he'll go straight there,” Mulvany said. “He’s a good little horse and hopefully it's onwards and upwards.”

Mick Mulvany: Royal Ascot hope with The Scallionator Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

Holohan heads to exam hall in fine form

Reese Holohan will take a brief pause from his burgeoning riding career to sit his Leaving Certificate this week, but he will head to the exam hall in good spirits after Unauthorized provided him with his fourth win on turf.

Holohan did not panic when his plan to be handy aboard the 6-1 chance did not quite pan out before the pair finished with a rattle to win the 6½f handicap at the death.

“They were out quick and went on a nice gallop, so I just felt comfortable where I was,” Holohan said. “He picked up well and went around them and I can see plenty of improvement to come from him.”

He added: “I’ll get the Leaving Certificate out of the way and kick on as well as I can then.”

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