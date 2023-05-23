'He's young at heart just like his trainer except I've got more grey hairs' - Shaw thrilled with veteran You're Cool

Veteran You're Cool bounced back to form with victory in the 5f handicap having been winless in ten starts since scoring at this track last May.

It was a tenth course success for the son of Exceed And Excel, with four of those coming since he joined trainer Derek Shaw in February 2020.

"He ticked all the right boxes so long as we got the rub of the green," Shaw said of the 11-year-old. "He's had a bit of a break and he's been in good form at home.

"We turned him out in the pen the other day, he was bucking and squealing like a yearling. He's young at heart just like his trainer except I've got more grey hairs."

Winning jockey Lewis Edmunds first rode You're Cool when he was still claiming 7lb as an apprentice in 2016.

"It's nice for Lewis to get back on him and get a win," Shaw said. "John Balding used to train him and Lewis is his grandson, so he knows the horse really well. He's won six on him now."

Success on You're Cool completed a perfect afternoon for Edmunds, who earlier combined with William Muir and Chris Grassick to land the opening 5f handicap on Unlimited Data.

Spirit strikes

Also riding a double was Neil Callan, who steered the James Tate-trained Flame Spirit to a winning handicap debut after helping the Ollie Pears-trained Written Broadcast to a first victory since scoring at this track on St Patrick's Day in the 7f handicap.

