'He's very exciting' - Shadwell's Alyanaabi creates fine impression with comfortable debut success

Alyanaabi provided Owen Burrows with his first juvenile winner of the year after comfortably landing the 6f novice.

The Shadwell-owned son of Too Darn Hot took a keen hold and ran green but kept on strongly to lead in the final furlong under Jim Crowley, with a length and a quarter back to Labalaba in second.

"He'll improve for going up in trip but I thought he did it nicely," Crowley told Racing TV. "He was little bit keen, he was tight for room early on and after that he was very good.

"We haven't had him off the bridle at home really. It was the first time he'd been in front and the first time he's been off the bridle, so hopefully there will be plenty to come from it.

"It was probably a fraction too quick for him. He's got a nice, big action on him and he'd prefer a little bit more ease in the ground. He's very exciting."

Burrows, who landed this race with subsequent Group 3 winner Alflaila in 2021, added: "He's still a bit of baby. Jim said when he got to the front he had a bit of a look and wasn't quite sure what to do. I thought he did it nicely, very pleasing.

"I've got two or three two-year-olds to run this month. The majority of mine are mid-summer two-year-olds and possibly a bit later, so it's nice to get one now and you can have a bit of a gauge for the rest of them."

Superb Star

Mistral Star, trained by Hughie Morrison, landed a £20,000 Great British Bonus for his connections with a three-quarter-length victory over Malka in the 1m2f fillies' novice.

Read these next:

