'He's very admirable and I like him a lot' - Calico Blue extends flawless course record for red-hot Roger Varian

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Progressive sprinter Calico Blue made it three wins from as many starts at the track in the 6f handicap to maintain Roger Varian 's excellent form.

The trainer has saddled four consecutive winners and Calico Blue was the third in the sequence.

Varian won with Hulk Power at Southwell on Thursday before Al Azd ran away with the 1m4f handicap at Ascot on Friday.

Fantastic Fox struck at Newcastle ten minutes after the 4-6 favourite Calico Blue had done his bit to uphold the yard form with a comfortable success over Tricky Tel at Chester.

The three-year-old colt had finished fourth in the Palace of Holyroodhouse Stakes at Royal Ascot and second to Jazl in a valuable handicap at the July meeting before scoring on the Roodee under Ray Dawson.

"He's got a good record at the track, but I don't think it's just that because he's run some good races this year," Varian said. "He's done nothing wrong, so he deserved to get his head in front today.

"I think he'll keep getting better with age, he's very genuine but he only does what he has to do. He's very admirable and I like him a lot."

Calico Blue could be set for a fairly swift reappearance as he is entered in next Saturday's Stewards' Cup at Glorious Goodwood, while there is another option back at his favourite track on the same day.

"We'll see how he is and talk to the owners," Varian said. "I think we'll probably confirm him for the Stewards' Cup on Monday and take a view midweek, but he would probably need the penalty to even have a chance of getting in. There's a Listed race for three-year-olds back at Chester next Saturday as well, so we could consider that."

Varian made it a double on the day when Fantastic Fox won division two of the mile handicap at Newcastle.

On the red-hot form of his yard, he said: "We've had a quiet week in terms of volume, but they've all hit the scoreboard or been close. They're in great form and have run well all year. We've got some big, important runners next week so let's hope it can continue."

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