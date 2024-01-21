'He's unbelievable, I adore this creature and I've never had a horse like him' - emotional Kim Bailey lauds veteran First Flow

After four days without jump racing in Britain the popular veteran First Flow reminded us all of its beauty with a gallant success in the 2m handicap chase, his first win since 2021.

The 12-year-old had finished second on his last two runs and showed all of his courage and class to deny Saint Segal and The King Of Pcrs, who were carrying 19lb and 26lb less respectively, to the delight of his trainer Kim Bailey.

"He's unbelievable," Bailey said. "I adore this creature and I've never had a horse like him. He's just carried top weight at 12 years old.

"He nearly didn't start today – we have someone down at the start every single time he runs. He goes round the farm every day and I get a phone call from the girl riding him every time saying 'I can't get him to move'. He just stands still with his ears pricked looking at the sights."

The £50,000 prize marked a 12th success for First Flow, who first stepped foot on a racecourse in February 2017 and enjoyed his finest hour when winning the Grade 1 Clarence House Chase three years ago. Such is his enthusiasm, retirement plans have already been shelved once.

"He still loves racing," Bailey said. "Everybody asks when I'm going to retire him, but he's enjoying himself. I sent him to Sandown last season to retire him and he finished second and loved every second of it."

Result revised

Ben Clarke has endured a frustrating season but is hoping the win of Ooh Betty , which was awarded in the stewards' room, could signal a return to form.

The plucky six-year-old finished second past the post behind Aston Martini in the mares' novice hurdle, but was later promoted to first following interference from Nicky Henderson's horse on the run-in.

The Dorset trainer was among a huddle of people shouting 'Go on Betty!' as his mare took up the running under Ben Jones before two out and, although the 40-1 shot was headed by the towering Henderson-trained rival, she fought back to be beaten just a nose after being bumped twice in the final furlong.

Ooh Betty (right): was awarded the 2m mares' novice hurdle in the stewards' room Credit: Edward Whitaker

"It's good for us, we needed that," said Clarke. "There's been frustration after frustration. We've not had a bug or anything, but the horses seem to be bouncing now so hopefully we can make hay.

"I couldn't contain myself! It means a hell of a lot and this is a big prize for us.

"Ben came in and he felt our filly had been intimidated and bumped, but it's not the way you want to win a horserace."

Clarke added: "She's not very big and not very flash, but if we get half-decent ground at Cheltenham, I've always had the Mares' Novices' Hurdle in the back of my mind. We ran Endless Escape, who got beaten ten lengths, in it last year and this mare would be a much speedier type."

Quinn again

Caoilin Quinn will be in demand at Aintree in April if his current record is anything to go by, as the 3lb claimer scooped his latest National in the Surrey version aboard the Gary Moore-trained Movethechains .

Quinn was aboard Moore's Nassalam in the Welsh National last month and soon added the Sussex equivalent at Plumpton on Dom Of Mary a fortnight ago.

​​ Do you want £700+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.