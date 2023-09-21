'He's turning into a proper sprinter' - step up in class beckons for runaway winner Hydration

Racing Post logo
Harry Charlton was impressed by Hydration's authoritative win in the feature 6f handicap and believes owners Brook Farm Bloodstock have a "proper sprinter".

Hydration, trained by Charlton and his father Roger, made all under Kieran Shoemark for a five-length success.

The three-year-old had been a disappointing favourite at Newcastle last time and Charlton admitted it was an advantage having Hydration's regular rider back aboard.

"I thought he did it impressively," Charlton said. "He was on the upgrade for his last few runs and then Newcastle was an odd race as he had a new rider who didn't really know him because it was the Racing League. 

"Kieran gets on really well with him, I thought he looked very straightforward there and he's turning into a proper sprinter. He's due a step up in class."

Shoemark completed a double aboard Royal Bliss in the 7f handicap.

In-form team

Eve Johnson Houghton has an excellent chance of capturing a third juvenile Group race this season when Mister Sketch lines up in the Mill Reef at Newbury on Saturday and she warmed up for that when the strong-travelling Francesco Baracca landed the mile maiden under Charlie Bishop.

The trainer won the Acomb with Indian Run and Dick Poole with Juniper Berries this season and has unearthed a likeable prospect for longer distances in this son of Golden Horn.

Maddy PlayleDigital journalist
Published on 21 September 2023Last updated 17:55, 21 September 2023
