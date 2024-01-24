Racing Post logo
14:50 Lingfield (A.W)

'He's too stupid to run a bad race' - Mark Pattinson claims first winner since June as Nubough ends long drought

Mark Pattinson: had a welcome winner at Lingfield on Wednesday
Mark Pattinson: enjoyed a welcome winner at Lingfield on Wednesday
Trainer Mark Pattinson enjoyed a first winner for seven months when Nubough ended his own lengthy losing run in the 6f handicap. 

Without victory since scoring over course and distance on New Year's Eve in 2021, the eight-year-old stopped a 22-race drought when denying 9-4 favourite Sassy Redhead. He also gave Epsom-based handler Pattinson his first success since June.

Pattinson told Sky Sports Racing: "It's well deserved as it's been over two years since he got his head in front, but it wasn't for the lack of trying. He's been drawn in the car park and second several times. A few people called him some names but he's too stupid to run a bad race.

"He doesn't enjoy running around here and it was vital for him to get a decent draw. He has that stamina and was always going to run them down in the straight."

It was a fourth winner of 2024 for jockey William Carson, who was delighted to end Pattinson's wait for a victory.

Carson said: "He rides them out and takes them racing – he does it all – and works incredibly hard at it. He doesn't have many but does well with what he's got and I hope this'll be a springboard for him."

Seventh heaven

Different Breed finally got off the mark at the seventh attempt with a gutsy success in the 7f novice.

The Simon Hodgson-trained three-year-old had made the frame on his last five starts, but got his head in front when denying Sovereign Knight by half a length.

Matt RennieReporter

Published on 24 January 2024inReports

Last updated 17:41, 24 January 2024

