'He’s the yard favourite - everyone loves him' - Sir Benedict causes 22-1 surprise for Stella Barclay

Sir Benedict, the yard favourite for Stella Barclay, outran odds of 22-1 in the 5f handicap to score for the first time in more than a year.

The seven-year-old shot produced an impressive turn of foot under Joe Fanning, who found a gap with a furlong and a half to travel before beating Canaria Queen by a length and a quarter.

Barclay's assistant trainer Tony Culhane said: "We knew he was in good form and the reason he went off at such a big price is because last time out he got no luck. But Joe gave him a lovely ride and he picked up like a good thing.

"He’s a yard favourite; everyone loves him. You could do anything with him in the stable and he never puts a foot wrong."

Sir Benedict’s last win came in June 2024 and he has struggled in 15 runs since.

"He had a foot issue and it’s taken him a while to get over that," Culhane added. "He loves Hamilton, the soft ground and had a nice draw, so everything went well."

Places reversed

The Iain Jardine-trained favourite Mehsun was demoted to second after being deemed to have interfered with Myrrh in the opening 1m½f maiden.

Following a stewards' inquiry, jockey Andrew Mullen was handed a two-day suspension due to careless riding, while Myrrh was awarded the race.

Read this next . . .

'It’s part of his normal feed' - Chris Gordon hits out after horse prevented from running due to electrolytes

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.