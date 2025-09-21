Racing Post logo
Search iconStar iconFree Bets
Menu icon
Horse icon
Next race unavailable
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Star iconFree Bets
Horse iconnext race off
Menu icon
Horse icon
Next race unavailable
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Reportstoday
14:43 Hamilton

'He’s the yard favourite - everyone loves him' - Sir Benedict causes 22-1 surprise for Stella Barclay

Stella Barclay: reached milestone 100 winners with success at Warwick
Stella Barclay: struck with Sir Benedict
Play12 ran
14:43 HamiltonFlat Turf, Handicap
Distance: 5fClass: 6
  • 1st
    Silk
    10Sir Benedict
    22/1
  • 2nd
    Silk
    4Canaria Queen
    7/1
  • 3rd
    Silk
    7Zaphea
    9/1

Sir Benedict, the yard favourite for Stella Barclay, outran odds of 22-1 in the 5f handicap to score for the first time in more than a year.

The seven-year-old shot produced an impressive turn of foot under Joe Fanning, who found a gap with a furlong and a half to travel before beating Canaria Queen by a length and a quarter. 

Barclay's assistant trainer Tony Culhane said: "We knew he was in good form and the reason he went off at such a big price is because last time out he got no luck. But Joe gave him a lovely ride and he picked up like a good thing.

"He’s a yard favourite; everyone loves him. You could do anything with him in the stable and he never puts a foot wrong."

Sir Benedict’s last win came in June 2024 and he has struggled in 15 runs since.

"He had a foot issue and it’s taken him a while to get over that," Culhane added. "He loves Hamilton, the soft ground and had a nice draw, so everything went well."

Places reversed

The Iain Jardine-trained favourite Mehsun was demoted to second after being deemed to have interfered with Myrrh in the opening 1m½f maiden.

Following a stewards' inquiry, jockey Andrew Mullen was handed a two-day suspension due to careless riding, while Myrrh was awarded the race.

Read this next . . .

'It’s part of his normal feed' - Chris Gordon hits out after horse prevented from running due to electrolytes 

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Published on inReports

Last updated

iconCopy
14:43 HamiltonPlay
Moira Stein Memorial Handicap12 ran
  • 1st
    Silk
    10Sir Benedict
    22/1
  • 2nd
    Silk
    4Canaria Queen
    7/1
  • 3rd
    Silk
    7Zaphea
    9/1
more inReports
more inBetting offers
more inReports
more inBetting offers