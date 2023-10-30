'He's the ideal sort of horse to go jumping' - Immutable ends the season on a high for Joe Murphy

Joe Murphy has high hopes that Immutable could make up into a good juvenile hurdler this winter after the son of Muhaarar signed off from the Flat with a decisive victory under top weight in the feature three-year-old handicap.

Gary Carroll had the gelding in a good position the whole way and he picked up inside the final furlong to score by a length from the favourite Narlita, to whom he was conceding 11lb.

Murphy said: "He's a good type of a horse, one that we think will go forward and we hope he'll go hurdling now. He comes from a good family, he's a half-brother to our winning two-year-old Alpheratz.

"We like the way he jumps. He bends his knee and he likes that sort of ground. Gary said he travelled very easy through the race and when the other one came at him he picked up well again."

There was compensation for Narlita's trainer Harry Rogers when Grann's Boy landed the first division of the concluding 1m4f handicap under Adam Caffrey.

Doyle strikes again

The late season form of Holycross trainer Tim Doyle continued apace when the previously winless Kinda Tiny landed the 47-70 handicap in dramatic fashion. Rider Wayne Hassett spotted a gap on the inner turning in and went for it, but when the filly hit the front she drifted badly left and caused interference to the runner-up Clear Quartz and third home Conversant.

The sting in the tail for Hassett was an eight-day ban for careless riding.

Everlasting makes an impression

The juvenile fillies' maiden which opened the card attracted plenty of market interest, mostly surrounding the Willie Mullins-trained newcomer Lope De Lilas, who was sent off the 6-4 favourite.

But Aidan O'Brien fielded two sisters to Arc winner Found, and it was the more experienced Everlasting who prevailed under Seamie Heffernan.

The Kingman filly was allowed to set her own fractions in front, but she had to be good enough to exploit the advantage and the manner in which she pulled away from the twice-raced Kisiyra inside the last was taking.

Assistant trainer Chris Armstrong said: "There were a few talking horses and it was a good maiden on paper. She's a classy type of filly. Seamie was able to control it from the front and she quickened up quite well.

"She's going to be a lovely filly next year over a mile and a quarter to a mile and a half once she strengthens up over the winter. She's one to look forward to. Going up and down the hill on heavy ground here will definitely stand to her."

Read these next:

Flooring Porter stars at Cheltenham while big-name owner hails odds 'hard to resist' after landing big punt

Lucinda Russell bounces back from Corach disappointment with superb four-timer spearheaded by Bollingerandkrug

Get set for the jumps! Join Members' Club now with 50% off just in time for the Big Jump Off and our brilliant stable tours

Do you want £400+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.