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'He's the best I've ever had' - William Muir excited about the future after juvenile makes winning debut at Salisbury
- 1st1Breacher12/1
- 2nd8Squadronfav4/6
- 3rd4Power Effort28/1
Group 1-winning trainer William Muir has described Breacher as "the best I've ever had" after the son of Cracksman made a winning debut in the 7f maiden.
Muir, who trains alongside Chris Grassick in Lambourn, saddled Pyledriver to two victories at the highest level in 2021 and 2022, believes the colt can reach the top after he defeated 4-6 favourite Squadron.
Muir said: "He's the best I've ever had. He worked with Ebt's Guard and went away from him before the Royal Hunt Cup. I thought if he runs as he gallops, they won't beat him. I don't care who's in the race; they won't beat him."
It was a first winner for the yard since May 19, but Muir was confident the 12-1 shot had a big chance on his first outing. He said: "I fancied him, but we haven't had a winner in so long, so I thought, 'What will go wrong?' but things change in this game.
"My horses have been out of sorts a bit, and we can't put our finger on it. He wasn't right, and I withdrew him from his other race [at Leicester]. His blood was okay two days ago, so we said we had to go."
Muir is hopeful there are plenty of bigger days to come for Breacher and his owner-breeder Rob Haim.
Speaking to Racing TV, he added: "He works like a proper good horse. I said to Ebt's Guard's owner [Jayant Pindolia] that I had a really good horse, and he wanted to buy it, but Rob wasn't selling. He's been one of my first owners and he bred the horse.
"He didn't get accepted into any of the sales, so I hope he's top-class for him because he deserves it."
Treasurer hits jackpot
The Amo Racing-owned Treasurer built on a promising run in the Coventry Stakes to land the feature 6f novice for Charlie Fellowes.
Read more:
'He's been very progressive this year' - Haayimm set for bigger prizes this summer after impressing trainer Ed Bethell
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