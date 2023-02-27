'He's such great fun' - Sublime Heights stars again at track for thrilled Lawes

Sublime Heights maintained his fantastic Plumpton record when picking up his third win at the track with success in the 3m1½f amateur jockeys' handicap chase.

The Toby Lawes-trained seven-year-old has finished in the first two in six of his seven starts at the Sussex venue and he continued his love affair with the track when running out an 11-length winner under Gina Andrews.

"I knew he was really well before the race as he was so fresh Sunday morning he got loose three times!" Lawes said. "He's such great fun. It was the obvious race to go for and he just handles the track so well.

"He's really efficient and he likes it. He's progressed nicely and we had to be patient with him, but he's rewarding us for that."

Lawes is already eager to return to the track's next meeting on March 13 for Sublime Heights' next run.

He added: "He's not track dependant but maybe he handles it here better than others. It's fairly local for us and the prize-money is great, so my immediate thought is to come back here for their next meeting as there is a similar race on the card to the one he won today."

Suzy celebrates

Trainer Suzy Smith was back in the winner's enclosure for the first time in 149 days when Tapley landed the opening 2m maiden hurdle.

The six-year-old's neck success was the second of the season for the West Sussex-based handler, whose other victory of the campaign came back in October.

Hill off the mark

Trainer Lawney Hill notched her first winner under rules this season with Hilnamix's surprise success in the 3m1f handicap hurdle.

Sign up to receive , our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.