'He's such a special horse to all of us' - The Wizard Of Eye casts a spell over his rivals to win second Victoria Cup

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The Wizard Of Eye produced his winning magic at Ascot again in regaining his crown in the Carey Group Victoria Cup.

The seven-year-old took the ultra-competitive 7f handicap two years ago when trained by Charlie Fellowes. Beaten on his first two starts for Tom Clover and not seen since November, he defied a six-month absence to win by a length at 20-1.

"I honestly can't believe it," joint-owner Oliver Humphrey told Sky Sports Racing. "This was always the plan, as he likes it here. We gave him a holiday and he's just done so well. He's such a special horse to all of us.

"He's a horse of a lifetime and we'll never get another one like him. It's a brilliant job from Tom to get him back winning after his long layoff."

It was a first Victoria Cup success for rider Neil Callan, and extra special for his family.

He said: "I had him at my stud in the winter for a holiday, so I've known him for ages and my wife fell in love with him. She would love to have him to look after when he retires, but after that performance, I don't think it's just yet.

"When you ride a nice horse like this, it's easy. He put daylight between his rivals. He's been a super horse and still is at his ripe old age."

Charlton scores

Wine Dark Sea ended Harry Charlton's barren spell when giving the trainer a first win since January in the 1m4f handicap.

The four-year-old returned from seven months off for a convincing two-length success under Saffie Osborne.

Great Eddy

Eddy Greatrex took his strike-rate in the last fortnight to 31 per cent when piloting Venetia to victory in the 1m2f fillies' handicap.

Super Sintra

Sintra tried to duck under the stalls before the 1m2f handicap, but he was on his best behaviour during the race, getting off the mark at the fourth attempt for Andrew Balding and Oisin Murphy.

Beauty shines

Trainer James Owen's purple patch continued with Radiant Beauty's fine front-running win in the mile fillies' handicap under James Doyle.

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