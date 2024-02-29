'He’s strong now and ready to take a bit of racing' - Robert Walford praises improving Art Decco

Trainer Robert Walford has been pleased with the progress of Art Decco , who landed his second success in 15 days in the 2m7f handicap chase.

The eight-year-old, who had just one previous win to his name before this season, was following up a victory at Fontwell. Of the close proximity between the two successes this season, Walford said: "He’s taken a while to come to himself but he’s strong now and we feel he’s ready to finally take a bit of racing.

"Until this season we could have never done that with him. He’s done well and I didn’t know if the form of his Fontwell win was mega-strong, but the runner-up [Dr Kananga] was second on Tuesday and it looks okay."

The win continued Walford's good form. He is operating at a 25 per cent strike-rate in the last two weeks and said: "With the last 20 runners or so they’ve all nearly been in the first four. We’ve been going well – we’ve had a few seconds but they’ve all been running good."

Happy Harry

Harry Cobden extended his advantage in the jockeys' championship with a treble.

Cobden is now nine clear of closest rival Sean Bowen after Jackpot D'Athou scored in the 2m3f novice hurdle, Juniper won the 2m5½f mares’ handicap chase and Sorceleur landed odds of 4-11 in the closing bumper.

Joy divisions

David Pipe and Jack Tudor combined to land both divisions of the 2m3f novice handicap hurdle.

Activist made it two wins in three days when cruising to victory in division one, while Johannes had his first win in Britain at the fourth attempt in division two.

Read these next:

Watch: Paul Kealy meets Paul Nicholls for a horse-by-horse guide to his Cheltenham Festival team

'This is probably not what we were hoping for' - Constitution Hill's Champion Hurdle bid in more doubt after blood test blow

Five years of profit in a row for Ante-Post Pricewise - subscribe to Members' Club now with 50% off for Tom Segal's Cheltenham tips!

Do you want £700+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.