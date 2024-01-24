'He's still learning' - bookies lukewarm on Mirazur West's Cheltenham prospects after first hurdling success

The clash of the day was reflected by the market for the 2m maiden hurdle, with both the Willie Mullins-trained Mirazur West and the Gordon Elliott's D B Cooper sent off at odds-on with the remainder 20-1 or better.

Mirazur West dominated throughout under Mark Walsh with a good display of jumping to see off the persistent runner-up Al Gasparo by 11 lengths. D B Cooper went wrong and sadly suffered a fatal leg injury turning for home after three out.

Mirazur West chased home Grade 1 Royal Bond runner-up King Of Kingsfield on his hurdling debut last month and after going one better than that Leopardstown defeat, Walsh said "He's still learning. He settled a lot better today than he did at Leopardstown.

"He came on for that run and he's going the right way. He's well able to jump, there's no issue there, it's just a matter of keeping him relaxed."

Mirazur West was eased to 16-1 (from 14) for the Supreme Novices' Hurdle by William Hill after getting off the mark over hurdles, although his owner JP McManus has stablemate Mystical Power and the Nicky Henderson-trained Jeriko Du Reponet at the top of the market for the Cheltenham Festival opener.

Mirazur West is a general 33-1 chance for the Baring Bingham, his other Grade 1 festival novice hurdle entry in March.

Townend treble

Mirazur West was part of a short-priced four-timer for Mullins as a card dominated by maiden and novice hurdles proved a benefit for the Closutton trainer. Paul Townend started the day 19 winners adrift of Jack Kennedy in the jockeys’ championship but quickly responded to the leader’s Tuesday Down Royal four-timer with a treble on Mullins-trained novice hurdlers.

Townend helped the Roger Brookhouse-owned Spread Boss Ted back up last month’s win at Navan in the 2m4f novice hurdle before guiding Spindleberry and O’Moore Park to their first victories under rules.

O'Moore Park: completes a treble for Paul Townend and a four-timer for Willie Mullins Credit: CAROLINE NORRIS

Spindleberry had not been seen since finishing third in at Tipperary in May, in a bumper that had already been working out well, with the winner Annalecka following up at Punchestown last week.

Spindleberry travelled and jumped beautifully out of the testing ground before streaking away to beat front-runner True Testimony by nine lengths in the 2m4f mares maiden hurdle.

"She was fresh and was maybe going a bit too well early on,” said Townend. “Coming off a break, that will knock the freshness out of her. She showed a very decent attitude to keep going considering how keen she was early on. She jumped super the whole way apart from the last, and I think she’ll improve."

Gamble foiled

The story of the concluding 2m4f handicap hurdle was a developing gamble on the Julie Cashin-trained Mount Gable. Available at 20-1 on Wednesday morning, the seven-year-old was steadily backed into 11-4 before being sent off at 7-1. Mount Gable was beaten when falling two out in the contest won narrowly by the Danny Mullins-ridden Rusheen for trainer James Dullea.

