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'He’s quite a good horse when he’s on song' - former Aidan O'Brien Group 1 hope once bought for €800,000 pulls off 50-1 shock
- 1st3Serengeti50/1
- 2nd2Merveilleux Lapin5/1
- 3rd1Auld Toon Loonfav5/2
Serengeti bounced back to form with a 50-1 shock in the 1m2f handicap under Rob Hornby.
The four-year-old was beaten by 20 rivals in Newbury's Spring Cup and finished last of 28 in Ascot's Victoria Cup on his first two starts for Mike Murphy.
But a step up in trip and the application of a first-time tongue-tie made all the difference as he scored by a head.
Serengeti changed hands several times before joining Murphy. He began his career with Aidan O'Brien, for whom his sole success came in a handicap at Naas, before short spells with Dylan Cunha and James Ferguson.
The son of Wootton Bassett was an €800,000 yearling before his new owner bought him from Coolmore for 32,000gns in October.
Murphy told Sky Sports Racing: “We’ve always known there was a race in him but last time at Ascot he didn’t perform and we were disappointed. Today he did perform. There’s no rhyme or reason, but you’ve got to keep chopping and changing things.”
Hornby said: “I’ve ridden him before, he’s got pieces of form and he’s quite a good horse when he’s on song. Mike and I discussed whether we wanted cheekpieces, but going up in trip and adding cheekpieces might have overcooked it, so it worked out nicely today.”
Payday for Pete
The experienced Justcallmepete recorded the second-biggest payday of his career when registering a 12th success in the Sprint Series Qualifier.
Trained by Tony Carroll, the seven-year-old had fared better on the all-weather, with nine of his wins coming on that surface, but under 7lb claimer Myla Coppins for the first time he showed that ability on turf.
Read more:
'You can put a line completely through it, don't worry about that run at all' - Aidan O'Brien explains Minnie Hauk blowout
Derby picture grows clearer after Aidan O'Brien trims Prix du Jockey Club team
‘Are we lucky or are we unlucky?’ - outsider Uncle Al delivers trainer Jessica Bedi her first winner since December
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