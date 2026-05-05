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Reportstoday
14:00 Ayr

'He's put it together quite nicely' - Railwayman announces himself a potentially smart prospect for Karl Burke

Railwayman wins the opener at Ayr
Railwayman wins the opener at AyrCredit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)
Play7 ran
14:00 AyrFlat Turf, Maiden
Distance: 6fClass: 4
  • 1st
    Silk
    5Railwayman
    fav2/9
  • 2nd
    Silk
    6Stoneacre Joe
    4/1
  • 3rd
    Silk
    9Wee Dresser
    200/1
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Railwayman announced himself a potentially smart prospect for Karl Burke when shedding his maiden tag in the 6f maiden.

The three-year-old, who is a half-brother to dual Group 1 winner Oxted, finished third on his debut at Leicester last month and justified 2-9 favouritism under Clifford Lee.

Railwayman, who cost 420,000gns as a yearling, was prominent throughout and led in the final furlong to beat Stoneacre Joe by a length and three-quarters. 

"He's a lovely horse," Lee told Racing TV. "He ran really well first time when he was a little bit green, but today he's put it together quite nicely.

"I felt we went a nice gallop and he jumped well. He didn't pick up as quick as I thought he would, but that's only his second run and he'll come on from that again.

"I think he'll get seven furlongs and juice in the ground would help."

Back in form

Starliner was back in the winner's enclosure a year after his last success for trainer Linda Perratt.

Owned by Perratt and David Orr, the five-year-old was racing off a mark 10lb lower than when winning at Hamilton 12 months ago and prevailed by a neck under William Pyle.

Goldie double

Jim Goldie enjoyed a double with two runners who were landing their first victories.

Ashen justified 5-4 favouritism under Paul Mulrennan to get off the mark at the 12th attempt in the 7f handicap before Cascade Hall, who was having his 21st start, took the 1m7f handicap under Lauren Young.

Join Racing Post+ Ultimate now and use the code DIXON20 to get 20% off for a whole year and get exclusive access to Martin Dixon's fantastic insight. Only available on annual subscriptions. Offer ends Tuesday, June 30, 2026. New customers only. After the promotional period ends, you will roll on to our standard pricing. No contract, no commitment, cancel any time.

Published on inReports

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14:00 AyrPlay
Weddings At Western House Hotel Maiden Stakes (GBB Race)7 ran
  • 1st
    Silk
    5Railwayman
    fav2/9
  • 2nd
    Silk
    6Stoneacre Joe
    4/1
  • 3rd
    Silk
    9Wee Dresser
    200/1
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