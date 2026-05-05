'He's put it together quite nicely' - Railwayman announces himself a potentially smart prospect for Karl Burke

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Railwayman announced himself a potentially smart prospect for Karl Burke when shedding his maiden tag in the 6f maiden.

The three-year-old, who is a half-brother to dual Group 1 winner Oxted, finished third on his debut at Leicester last month and justified 2-9 favouritism under Clifford Lee.

Railwayman, who cost 420,000gns as a yearling, was prominent throughout and led in the final furlong to beat Stoneacre Joe by a length and three-quarters.

"He's a lovely horse," Lee told Racing TV. "He ran really well first time when he was a little bit green, but today he's put it together quite nicely.

"I felt we went a nice gallop and he jumped well. He didn't pick up as quick as I thought he would, but that's only his second run and he'll come on from that again.

"I think he'll get seven furlongs and juice in the ground would help."

Back in form

Starliner was back in the winner's enclosure a year after his last success for trainer Linda Perratt.

Owned by Perratt and David Orr, the five-year-old was racing off a mark 10lb lower than when winning at Hamilton 12 months ago and prevailed by a neck under William Pyle.

Goldie double

Jim Goldie enjoyed a double with two runners who were landing their first victories.

Ashen justified 5-4 favouritism under Paul Mulrennan to get off the mark at the 12th attempt in the 7f handicap before Cascade Hall, who was having his 21st start, took the 1m7f handicap under Lauren Young.

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