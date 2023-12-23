'He's probably still well handicapped' - Brayhill bounces back from year-long layoff to land feature chase

A year-long absence failed to stifle the winning spirit of Brayhill after he came out on top in a three-way tussle for the 2m4f handicap chase.

The feature race was wide open heading into the final fence, with the 17-2 winner jumping alongside Ladronne and favourite Nocte Volatus. However, the eight-year-old defied a 360-day layoff to win under Brian Hughes, who later made it a double on the Donald McCain-trained Kabuki in the junior bumper.

"You can't train that, it's heart," said winning trainer James Ewart. "You can have a better horse with a bigger engine that doesn't have the will to do it, but luckily for us he really wants to win.

"Race fitness was always a concern on this tacky winter ground as there's no hiding places. He's very fragile to train, you get one or two races with him but he's won every year for us.

"He's been terribly unlucky at times but, to be fair, Brian gave him a peach of a ride. He was very brave and fast over his last two fences and those half-lengths he made up there probably made the difference."

After running just three times last season, Ewart hopes to see more progression from Brayhill, despite another light campaign ahead.

"He's probably still well handicapped off what he's done today," he said. "Hopefully, he can come on from this and we can find some softer ground, which I think would improve him again."

The Kalooki Kid ridden by Danny McMenamin wins at Newcastle Credit: John Grossick

Riches for Richards

Nicky Richards enjoyed an across-the-card double after The Kalooki Kid stormed to an odds-on victory in the 2m1f novice hurdle.

The five-year-old won his second race on the bounce with a seven-length success over St John's Road, after which the Cumbrian trainer enjoyed more glory at Haydock with Tommy Whittle winner Famous Bridge.

